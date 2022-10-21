Tigris Valley in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Kerala, wins National Award - Swadesh Samman for promoting AYUSH practices in wellness sector

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): When nature is called upon with an open heart, name and fame follow-on. This is very true for Tigris Valley Wellness retreat centre, situated amidst the splendid green environment of the Western Ghats, one of the eight biodiversity hotspots of the world. Older than the Himalayas, the Western Ghats is home to over 10000 varieties of rare and unique flora.

The activities at Tigris Valley centre around wellness enhancing herbs and medicinal plants and this has won them the prestigious national award - the APN-Swadesh Samman for their contribution to the health and wellness sector. The award was received by Dr UK Muhammed Shareef, Managing Director and Chairman of Tigris Valley, at a prestigious function held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Central Tourism Minister Shripad Naik, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte graced the occasion with their presence.

Tigris Valley near the Thusharagiri waterfall is blessed with rain for more than nine months a year. The lush greenery and the herb-laden breeze from the Western Ghats energizes people from within. Tigris Valley offers a holistic package that includes wellness care and different varieties of AYUSH treatments. It offers gentle ways to embrace holistic wellness practices that lead to a rejuvenation of body and spirit. This private, cozy place hosts state of the art facilities like swimming pools, health spas with medicated massages, fitness centre, Yoga & meditation hall, a Herbs House (A natural pharmacy), laboratory, a physiotherapy & rejuvenation centre and a dental studio.

A stay at Tigris Valley promises a relaxed routine with holistic food at the multi-cuisine wellness restaurant, and soothing spaces like the library, a large board room, the cafe, walking tracks, gazebos, an organic farm and vegetable garden, an amphitheatre and sprawling gardens. Tigris Valley retreat centre offers the best of AYUSH treatments, and is a source of rich wisdom from Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga, Sidha and Naturopathy solutions. Ancient Chinese techniques like Acupuncture is also effectively included in their treatments. The wellness-treatment package at Tigris eyes a medicine-free vision. Tigris Valley is blessed with experts in different areas of treatment and wellness care. This enables Tigris Valley to be a foremost place for those globally seeking to build health, rejuvenate their system and experience internal bliss.

Today, Tigris Valley is a globally appreciated wellness retreat centre with people coming from foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland besides India. At a time when people are increasingly going back to nature for healing, Tigris Valley, by syncing modern facilities with pure, untouched nature attracts people worldwide.

Tigris Valley offers the world, a transformational healing journey with a totally holistic approach. In the foothills of Wayanad, and a short drive from the much famed Thusharagiri waterfalls, bordered by the charming Western Ghats, one among the eight mighty biodiversity hotspots of the world - Tigris Valley stands tall, casting a magical spell of wellness.

