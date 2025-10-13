VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Tim Hortons® India proudly announces the opening of its 41st outlet at the Arrivals area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, marking its third store in the Hyderabad region. This launch represents another significant milestone in the brand's swift expansion across India's high-footfall transit hubs. Strategically positioned to cater to domestic and international arrivals, meeters and greeters, and airline personnel, the new outlet will serve the complete range of Tim Hortons® signature beverages, fresh food options, and baked favourites -- available round the clock.

Also Read | Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Civi, Check Smartphones Available With Huge Discounts, Offers.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Tim Hortons® continues to expand its presence across major airports and metropolitan hubs in India. Since its debut in 2022, the brand has rapidly grown, establishing a strong footprint in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, and Ludhiana. With an existing store at Hyderabad Airport Departures, Tim Hortons® now extends its reach to the Arrivals terminal as well. Marking a proud milestone with a total of seven airport stores nationwide, Tim Hortons® celebrates this continued journey of growth and connection.

Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons® India, said, "We're excited to strengthen our presence at RGIA, Hyderabad, with the launch of our new store in the Arrivals area. This 41st store in India brings the Tim Hortons® experience to even more travelers and marks another important milestone in our journey of connecting with guests across key travel and urban destinations. Airports are vital touchpoints for our brand, allowing us to deliver comfort and quality to guests on the move. With our freshly brewed coffee, signature beverages, and handcrafted food options, we aim to create a welcoming space where travellers can pause, refresh, and enjoy a taste of Tim Hortons' warm hospitality. The love and enthusiasm from our customers across India continue to inspire our expansion plans, and we look forward to reaching many more destinations in the near future."

Also Read | Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 3, Explore Smartphone Deals, Bank Offers and Discounts.

Globally, Tim Hortons® continues to be celebrated for its iconic coffee blends, signature baked goods, and community spirit. Founded in 1964 in Canada, the brand operates over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries. In India, Tim Hortons® has rapidly emerged as a beloved coffee destination, blending its international heritage with local tastes. The launch of the Hyderabad Airport outlet marks yet another step toward realizing the brand's vision of becoming an integral part of India's thriving cafe culture.

About Tim Hortons® India:

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

Connect with Us:

Website: https://timhortonsindia.com/

Instagram: @timhortonsindia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)