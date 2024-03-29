India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 29: When it comes to surviving hot and humid climates, investing in an air conditioner is a significant decision. Selecting the right air conditioner can make a world of difference in keeping your home environment cool, healthy, and comfortable. But when it comes to choosing the best from a plethora of options, nothing can beat the Hitachi air conditioners. These new-age cooling machines are a perfect combination of Japanese technology and futuristic features. The brand is preferred by consumers across the country for its innovation, precision, and superior quality craftsmanship. Marking a new standard in the air conditioning space, the brand also offers Assurance -- a 5-year comprehensive warranty service across its range of Inverter and fixed-speed AC units taking customer satisfaction to newer heights. From sleek designs to innovative features, Hitachi ACs are designed to elevate your comfort experience while blending seamlessly with your home decor.

We have curated a list of high-performing and preferred Hitachi air conditioners available for purchase on Amazon India. These air conditioners are perfect for keeping your home comfortable while maintaining the best indoor experience and air quality.

1. Hitachi Yoshi 1.5 Ton 5 Star ice Clean, Xpandable+ with Long air throw Inverter Split AC:

This 5 Star air conditioning unit is equipped with advanced features that provide faster cooling with less energy consumption. Its ice Clean feature powered by FrostWash technology enables you to wet-clean your IDU coil with press of a button from the remote. It removes the viruses, bacteria and molds from the coil, giving clean air while maintaining the cooling efficiency of the unit. The Xpandable+ feature auto adjusts the RPM (Rotation per Minute) of the compressor to maintain the set-temperature as per the inside load and outside ambient temperature. The Long air throw feature allows the cool air to evenly distribute across the room and cool every corner.

Specifications of Hitachi Yoshi 1.5 Ton 5 Star ice Clean, Xpandable+ with Long air throw Inverter Split AC:

* Capacity: 1.5 Ton* Star Rating: 5 Star Rating for energy efficiency* ice Clean - Powered by FrostWash Technology* Xpandable+: Auto adjust and Auto expand built-in technology* Long air throw - for uniform cooling and less energy consumption* Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed ACs

Reasons to Buy: Smart features, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months

2. Hitachi izen 1.5 Ton 3 Star ice Clean, Xpandable+ with Long air throw Split AC:

This model is popular for its aesthetic design with dual gold colour strip, feature-rich curation, and innovative technology. It has features such as ice Clean, Xpandable+, Long air throw, and ambience light. These provide an overall comfort cooling with less energy consumption. Where the ice Clean feature wet-cleans your heat exchanger maintaining the efficiency of the IDU, the Xpandable+ feature maintains the set temperature and helps in humidity removal indoors. The Long air throw feature distributes air to every corner of the room, providing uniform cooling.

Specifications of Hitachi izen 1.5 Ton 3 Star ice Clean, Xpandable+ with Long air throw Split AC:

* Capacity: 1.5 Ton* Star Rating: 3 Star Rating for energy efficiency* ice Clean - Powered by FrostWash Technology to maintain cooling efficiency of the Indoor Unit* Xpandable+ - Auto adjust and Auto expand built-in technology* Long air throw - for uniform cooling and less energy consumption* Ambience Light * Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed Acs

Reasons to Buy: Long air throw, ice Clean feature, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months

3. Hitachi Senpai 1.5 Ton 3 Star Long air throw Fixed Speed Split AC:

This AC is one of the top picks from Hitachi Cooling and Heating's airHome Series, designed to blend perfectly indoors and outdoors. Its superior design ensures durability against harsh summers. It's Star White pristine beauty remains unchanged, thanks to the special UV Protection.

This AC provides unmatched cooling and includes features such as a 24m Long air throw, Ambience light, My Mode (3 personalised modes), 5 fan speeds, etc. It is loaded with innovative technologies like Auto Coil Dry, Silent Air, Tropical design, filter clean indicator, etc. This AC is energy-efficient and uses Green Refrigerant to minimise environmental impact.

Specifications of Hitachi Senpai 1.5 Ton 3 Star Long air throw Fixed Speed Split AC:

* Capacity: 1.5 Ton* Star Rating: 3 Star Rating for energy efficiency* Bigger IDU (1050mm)* UV paint - prevents the unit's 'Star White' colour from UV deterioration* 24m Long air throw* Ambience light * Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed ACs

Reasons to Buy: State-of-the-art design, Smart features, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months

4. Hitachi Yoshi 1 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC: This AC is a 5-star product of Hitachi Cooling and Heating, with its dual colour enhancing its design and making it a great addition to your home's interior. Its ice Clean function, powered by FrostWash technology, allows you to effortlessly wet-clean the indoor unit coil with just a press of a button on the remote. By eliminating viruses, bacteria, and molds from the coil, it ensures clean air circulation while preserving the unit's cooling efficiency. Additionally, the Xpandable+ feature automatically adjusts the RPM (Rotations per Minute) of the compressor to match the set temperature based on indoor and outdoor conditions. Coupled with the Long Air Throw feature, this unit ensures an even distribution of air throughout the room, effectively cooling every corner.

Specifications of Hitachi Yoshi 1 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC:

* Capacity: 1 Ton* Star Rating: 5 Star Rating for energy efficiency* ice Clean - Powered by FrostWash Technology* Xpandable+: Auto adjust and Auto expand built-in technology* Long air throw - for even cooling* Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed ACs

Reasons to Buy: Superior cooling, healthy indoor conditions, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months

5. Hitachi izen 2 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC:

This AC comes with a beautiful indoor unit, making it an asset for your home's interiors. Renowned for its sleek aesthetic adorned with dual gold colour strip, this model stands out for its rich array of features and cutting-edge technology. Another star from the airHome series, it is designed on the enigmatic philosophy of Zen. It boasts an ice Clean function powered by Frostwash technology, Xpandable+ capability, Long air throw, and ambient light, all geared towards delivering superior comfort cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The ice Clean feature ensures the efficient maintenance of the indoor unit's heat exchanger, while Xpandable+ feature not only regulates the set temperature but also aids in indoor humidity control. With its Long air throw feature, this model ensures swift and uniform air distribution to every corner of the room, facilitating rapid cooling.

Specifications of Hitachi izen 2 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC:

* Capacity: 2 Ton* Star Rating: 3 Star Rating for energy efficiency* ice Clean - Powered by FrostWash Technology to maintain the cooling efficiency of the Indoor Unit* Xpandable+ - Auto adjust and Auto expand built-in technology* Long air throw - for uniform cooling and less energy consumption* Ambience Light * Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed ACs

Reasons to Buy: sleek aesthetic, rapid cooling, cutting-edge technology, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months

With these top-rated Hitachi air conditioners, you can prepare your home to stay cool and comfortable during the upcoming summers. Each model offers a blend of innovative technology, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features, making them ideal choices for your sweet home.

