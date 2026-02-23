VMPL

Goa [India], February 23: On Saturday, February 21st, thousands of devotees and spiritual seekers gathered at Calangute Beach, Goa, to participate in Yoga sessions and witness the sacred holy bathing ceremony during the Goa Spiritual Festival for Unity.

The spiritually enriching event witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees who came together to promote harmony, wellness, and collective spiritual consciousness. The holy bathing ceremony performed by revered saints created an atmosphere of devotion and spiritual awakening along the shores of Calangute Beach.

His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji attended the festival upon the gracious invitation of His Holiness Shri Brahmeshanand Ji. The event was further dignified by the presence of several respected saints and spiritual leaders from different parts of the country.

The Goa Spiritual Festival for Unity aims to promote spiritual values, cultural harmony, and national integration through Yoga, meditation, and traditional spiritual practices. The large participation of devotees reflected the growing importance of spirituality in fostering unity, peace, and social harmony.

The festival continues to position Goa as an emerging center for spiritual tourism and holistic wellness, strengthening its identity as a destination for inner transformation and cultural enrichment.

