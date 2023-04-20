New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/Mediawire): Times Business Award is an initiative by Optimal Media Solutions (A Division of Times Internet Limited) to celebrate the success of our ever growing entrepreneurs & the professional community and to identify leaders from different categories who have made big strides in their respective fields.
The Felicitation ceremony was held on April 14th, 2023 at "The Grand" New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by National Award winner & actor, Raveena Tandon recently awarded the Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu, been chosen to be a delegate at W20, the Women's empowerment engagement wing at G20, accompanied by Kanwar Singh Tanwar, an Indian politician who served as a Member of Parliament from Amroha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He is a Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party along with Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, Secretary of DDCA. He is also a former national cricketer having played first-class cricket for Delhi, Haryana and Railways between 2002 and 2007.
Methodology
i3rc an independent market research agency was appointed to conduct a survey, research the probable's, nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Business Awards, using a robust and scientific methodology. i3RC has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Business Awards Delhi in various categories. The assessment focuses on:
- General profile and background of the nominees
- The kind of work being done with focus on innovation and unique value propositions
- Contribution to business world/ industry and society at large
In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.
List of Awardees
Dr A. S. Rana & Dr Rajesh Hassija of Indraprastha Group of Schools - Inspiring Edu Leader
Aakanksha Bhargava of PM Relocations Pvt Ltd - Relocations Services
Adish Jain & Abhishek Jain- Arihant Group (Arihant One) - Best Residential Luxury Project
Akhtar Ali Anjum - Digital and Contextual Campaign of the Year
Akshay Chawla of Think XQ and Uncomplicreate Studio - Experiential Marketing
Anisha Sharma of IDS Omni Solutions Private Limited - Excellence in Data Analytics
Anu Doley of Annu's wellness studio - Fitness athlete and entrepreneur
Anup Singh of Gruner India - Innovation and Leadership in the power Sector
Aruna Goenka of Kanchanshree - Service Excellence in Social Activism
Arthmate- Best Fintech company - India
Bhupesh Nagarkoti of Fairfox IT Infra Pvt. Ltd. - Real Estate Best IT/ITES Project of the year
BNP Venture Capital Ltd. - Promising Investment Banking Company
Clove Dental - Best Tech Driven Dental Chain
Debnath Mukhopadhyay of GHH India Mining & Tunnelling Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Global Icon In the field of Finance
Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence
DLF Promenade Mall- Best Shopping & Lifestyle Mall
Gaurav Jain of Aadinath ur homes - Excellent Innovator of the Year in Concept Market in Commercial & Retail Real Estate
Gulrez Hasan & Harish Arora of Denpro Technologies - Information Technologies
Himani Gulati & Gaurav Juneja of MEX EXHIBITIONS PVT. LTD - Excellence in the field of Exhibition Organising
Institute of Information Technology and Management - Excellence in Technical Programme
Jagdish Agarwal of Bengali Sweets - Popular and oldest sweet shop In Delhi & Social worker
Jagmohan Singh of JSA Online - Contribution as Best Cash Flow Coach & Guide
Jaipuria School of Business - Excellence in Management Education in Delhi/NCR
Jason Fernandes of Adlunam Inc. - Excellence for Innovative Crypto / NFT Startups
Joy Pal - Digital Marketeer of the Year
Karn Nagpal of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. - Leadership Award in Mobility Solutions
Kartick V Nagpal of Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Global Icon in Intelligent Transport Management Solutions (ITMS)
Kunal Gupta of Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - Most Progressive School of the Year
Koheli Puri, Jitendra Puri, Vaibhav Jhalani, Reena Ahuja of STUDIOXP Management Consultants Pvt Ltd - As Best Design and Build Firm in Corporate and Commercial Interiors
Kriya Infotainment Pvt. Ltd. - Creative Agency in Digital Marketing
Capt. Ksh Imochaoba Singh of Imo Skyfun LLP - First hot air balloon Instructor in India
Dr Love Beejal of Symita Inc. - Excellence in the field of Innovation in maternal health
LoveMySmile - Best Dental Innovation in Invisible Braces
Dr Manish Singla of RG Hospitals II RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital - Urology and General Surgery Treatments
Dr Manoj Kumar of Max Hospital Patparganj - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology and Creating Public Awareness
Mohit Bhargava of BLUENECK EVENTS PVT LTD - Fastest Growing Event Company of Central India
Mohit Gogia & Suman Bhandaari of MGSB Traexim Pvt. Ltd. - In the field of Finance & Auction
Mohit Valecha & Priyank Chadha of Aft Automotive Kebco Brakes - Excellence in the field of Automotive Parts Manufacturers
Mohd Yusuf & Mohd Yunus of AR Group of Company - Best Automobile Parts Manufacturers
Mukendra Markandey & Pushpendra Markandey of Sandwich Junction Pvt. Ltd.- Franchise Business of F&B (QSR & Cafe)
Mukesh R Kolhe- Global Icon in the field of Renewable Energy
Naren Kumar of IamHere Software Lab Pvt Ltd.- Technology Innovation in Hyperlocal Communities
Dr Naveen Bhamri of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh- Innovation in Cardiology
Neha Garg of Red Kite Consulting Pvt. Ltd.- Most Impactful Business Leader in Executive Search, Education & Migration Consulting
Nishant Seth of Rainbow Aviation Pvt. Ltd.- Excellence in International Cargo and Logistics
P. S. Atree of P.S. Atree & Co. Pvt. Ltd.- Excellence in the field of International Border Trade
Dr Piyush Dwivedi of NexGen Energia Ltd.- Green Energy & CNG/CBG Production Industries
PingPong Payments - In the field of Cross Border Payments
Prateek Chaudhary - Angel Investor- Hospitality Sector
Priyanka Aeron of EcoSoul Home- Best Women Entrepreneur in Sustainability
Pulkit Baldev of Metalbook (MBook Technology Private Limited)- Metal Manufacturing and Digital Supply Chain
Radha Mittal of Akash Ganga Jewellers- Excellence in the field of Jewellers
Rahul Dedha & Ankit Aditya Pradhan of Synergy Advisors- Real Estate Consultancy of the Year
Rajan Goswami of Tola & Carat- Most trusted Jewellery Brand with excellence in Quality & Services
Rajesh Krishnan & G.R. Rajapriya of East Craft Designs Pvt. Ltd.- Best Art Work Studio - for Customized Artwork In Public Spaces
CA Rajiv Jain- Legal and Academic
Rajnish Kumar Singh & Shirish Shah of M/s. Rajnish Wellness Limited- Leading Health Care and wellness
Raman Narula & Shiivani Aggarwal of Formula Group- Best Employee Mobility Company
Redinent Innovations Private Limited - Emerging Startup in IoT Security
Ramneek Vats & Amit Arora of Balaji Polymers- Excellence in the field of PET Preforms & Closures
Rashmi RajashekarKamalaShetty- Women Global Impact in the Field of Education-Technology
Reema Diwan- Inspiring Leader in Hospitality - India
Reflex - Bar, Brewery & Dining- Trendsetting Restobar & Microbrewery Brand
Rekha Atri of Ikargos (cargosite ventures pvt ltd)- Excellence in the field of Digital Pioneer in International Supply Chain
Rishi Mehta of WAISL Limited- Excellence in the field of Aviation IT
Rohit Arora of The Park Hotel- Exemplary Contribution in the Field of Hospitality
S. K. Malhotra of Interface Pharmaceuticals Pvt ltd- Best pharmaceutical company for innovative Animal Wellness products to keep them antibiotics free
Sachin Sharma of GEM Enviro Management Pvt. Ltd.- Recycling Partner
Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals- Excellence in the field of Eye Care
Santosh Mehrotra & Anchal Capoor of Gyanarthi Media college- Excellence in Promoting Education in Kumaun
Sarthi Goel of Civitech Group- Best Residential Affordable Luxury
Saurabh Singh of Appinventiv- Tech Company of the Year Award
Shubhangi Babanrao Bhagwat- Global Icon in The Field of Information Technology (Business Innovation & Transformation)
Siddhant Bery of KNS INC- Fastest Growing Exporter of Home Improvement Goods Year Award
Sonu Raju of Sqing Solutions- Emerging Start-up
Subodh Sachan & Manisha Sachan of Masters Logistics Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.- Exemplary Contribution in the field of International Logistics & Customs Clearance
Suman Bhandaari & Mohit Gogia of Obello Life Pvt. Ltd.- Leading luxury lifestyle brand in India
Sumit Garg & Vishal Agarwal of Eco Greenware- Manufacturer of Pulp and Paper Tableware Products
Tarun Dua of E2E Networks Ltd - Excellence in Cloud and AI
Vanitaa Bhatia of DIVAlicious- Female Entrepreneur for India & International Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibitions
Vasu Garg & Shubhangi Pal of Oncoplus Hospital- One of the Best Hospital in Delhi NCR
Vijay Chaudhary of Ram Rattan Group Delhi- Real Estate - Farm Houses Communities
Vikas Bharati of PlanEdu- One of the Best Career/Higher Education Consultants in India
Vinet Kuumar of ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd- Cloud Computing & Cyber Security
Vinod Anand of Akanksha Global Logistics Pvt Ltd- Excellence and pioneers in the field of customs clearance and forwarding of Hospital Equipments and Medical devices
Vishal Kanodia & Gautam Kanodia of Kanodia Group- Excellence in the field of Cement Industries
Yash Garg & Deepak Kanodia of M3M Noida- Design and Concept for New projects in Real-estate
Yash Garg & Deepak Kanodia of M3M Noida- Technology and Innovation for New projects in Real-estate
