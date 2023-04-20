Sporting CP lock horns against Juventus in the second-leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 21, 2023, Friday. The last meeting between the two sides saw Juventus coming away with a 1-0 win against Sporting CP. With the win against Sporting CP, Juventus extended their unbeaten run against the Portuguese team till three games. If Sporting CP are to qualify for the semifinal of the UEFA Europa League, they must put an end to Bianconeri’s winning run. The Juventus side is coming on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Sassuolou in the Serie A league in the previous weekend while Sporting on the other hand are fresh off a 1-1 draw against Arouca. Cristiano Ronaldo Appears to Make Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al-Nassr's Defeat, Club Issues Clarification.

When is Sporting CP vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

Juventus will be visiting Sporting CP in their next UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match on Friday, April 21, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sporting CP vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between Sporting CP and Juventus will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 1 HD/SD. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Down Rival Player With A WWE-Style Headlock, Handed Yellow Card During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sporting CP vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Juventus match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

