New Delhi [India], May 22:Times Business Awards, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs who are leaving their mark on the professional community. The event identifies leaders from different categories who have excelled in their respective professions.

The felicitation ceremony was held on May 2nd, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Sonali Bendre, a renowned Indian film actor. The sponsors of the event were Puran Puri, Chief Marketing Officer/Director & Rajesh Swami, Chief Administrative Officer/Director, Finkeda, Sanjay Walia, CEO, Banarasi Jeera, Dr. J.B. Sharma, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Yashoda Medicity, Parmjeet Mann from Mann Fleet Partner Limited, Dr. Pawan Kansal from Shri & Sam, Scandia Volvo Delhi and Prashant Kumar, CMD, JPSR Prabhu Shriram, Prabhu Shri Ram Agarbatti & Dhoop.

Puran Puri, Chief Marketing Officer/Director, Finkeda, Presenting Sponsor, said: "We believe in celebrating innovation, resilience, and the spirit of entrepreneurship, values that align perfectly with the ethos of the Times Business Awards. We are proud to associate with this prestigious platform that honours leaders shaping the future of Indian business."

Dr. Piyush Dwivedi, widely respected as the CBG Man was the Guest of Honour. He is a prominent name in the clean fuel industry, as well as a noted industrialist and social worker, his name is spoken with great respect. Sanjay Walia, CEO from Banarasi Jeera, the Co Powered by Sponsor.

Dr. Upasana Arora, CEO & MD, Yashoda Medicity, Co Powered by Sponsor, said: "We are setting new benchmarks in healthcare and is one of the first in the region to introduce cutting-edge technologies like MR Linac with CMM, Varian EDGE with HyperArc, and the 30-channel Bravos Brachytherapy. Our 'Golden Hour' emergency zone is one of the most unique in India--integrating MRI, CT, and stroke/heart command systems for life-saving speed."

Scandia Volvo Delhi, Luxury Auto Partner, said: "The partnership reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and Scandinavian luxury. We celebrate visionary leadership and timeless design--values that drive both our brand and India's most inspiring business achievements."

Parmjeet Mann from Mann Fleet Partner Limited, Fleet Partner, said: "We are happy to be the part of Times Business Award 2025 North as their Fleet Partner. Looking forward to many more opportunities together."

Dr. Pawan Kansal from Shri & Sam, Luxury Gifting Partner, said: "We offer unique collection of pressure cookers, cookware, cutlery, tea and coffee mugs, kitchen tools. Crafted with sustainability in mind and premium quality for lasting elegance for a perfect gift.

Prashant Kumar, CMD, JPSR Prabhu Shriram, Prabhu Shri Ram Incense with a story (Luxury Cultural Gift Partner) said: "Our award-winning Shripad Ramayana Collection embodies India's rich heritage and timeless values, redefining gifting with elegance and spiritual depth."

Rahul Singh has mesmerized millions or even left global giants like BMW in awe with his mind-reading marvels and Number Ninja skills. One of the renowned Numerologist, the brightest in his field, and celebrated as one of the world's first Math Mentalist.

Research Methodology

The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times - Business Awards 2025-North.

Avance Insights has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times - Business Awards 2025- North in various categories.

The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, Factual survey (Participatory Survey). A comprehensive list of business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

The business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.

List of Awardees

Aakash Patanjali of SJV Biotech Private Limited - Innovative Bio Agrochemicals for Agricultural Solutions

Adarsh Kumar of iEnergizer BPO - Excellence in Global Outsourcing Solutions

Anisha Gandhi of Delhi Public School, Modinagar - Excellence in Primary Education

Anuroop Gopakumar of PromptTech Global - Excellent Super App for Enterprise Operations

Aviraj Diwan & Sumit Diwan of Diwan Saheb Fashions Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Menswear Designs

Chandrakant Dubey of Ultra Facility Management Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Facility Management Services

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

Prof. Dilip K. Prasad of Spermotile - Excellence in Star Sperm Selection for ART (IVF and ICSI)

Firoj Ali Moriya & Rajab Ali Moriya of Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Agro Commodities

Forest Walk Villas - Iconic Luxury Villas in Delhi NCR

Gangesh Pathak of OWOW TALENTS INC - Excellence in Innovation - AI-Powered Recruitment Technology

Gaurav Chopra of PCCS Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Leader in Logistics

Goldie Kapoor of Great Value Realty - Excellence in Luxury Housing Developer

Harsh Vashist of HuhaHo- Human Happiness Hope - Emerging Brand in Wellness, Holistic Health and Happiness

International School of Design - Excellence in Design Education

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. - Excellence in Recycling & Manufacturing

Kanwar Deep Singh & Arvind Singh of Aircon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Promoting Sustainability within the Built Environment

Karthikeyan Dhayalan of GHL India Asset - Excellence in the field of Property Flipping

Dr. Mahipal of Sanskaram University - One of the Best Emerging University in North India

M3M India - Trusted Developer of the Year

M3M The Cullinan of M3M India - Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year

M3M The Line of M3M India - Commercial Property of the Year

Madhusudan Ghee - One of the reliable and widely used brand

Mahavir Goel, Gautam Mittal & Aanchal Goel of Queen's Valley School, Dwarka, Sector 8, Delhi - Excellence in the field of Education

Mahavir Goel of Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, Sector 10, New Delhi - Excellence in Quality Education

Manoj Kumar Gupta of Envirotech Systems Ltd. - Excellence in Eco - friendly products

Mohit Gogia of MG Leasing & Finance - Excellence in The field of Finance & Auction

Dr. Nand Kishore Garg of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society - Outstanding Contribution in Education

Neetu Sethi Thakur, Nitz Beauty Lab - Excellence in beauty and cosmetic industry

Parvinder Singh of Hans Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Tech Solutions for the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry

PSRI Hospital - Leading Multispecialty Hospital in Delhi NCR

Raja Raman Khanna of St. Teresa School, Indirapuram - Excellence in the field of Education

Rajnish Sharma of Smarten Power Systems Ltd. - Excellence in Solar Power Solutions

Dr. R.N. Kalra of Kalra Group of Hospitals, Delhi - Excellence in Hospital Management and Patient Care

Sahil Luthra of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS) - Excellent Contribution in Make in India

Salil Gougia of M3M India - Marketing Leader of the Year - Real Estate

Sanjay Arora & Abhinav Arora of Ado Additives Technologies Ltd. - Excellence in Construction Chemicals

Sanjeev Jain of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Outstanding Contribution In the Pharmaceutical Industry

Saurabh Agarwal of Avery Dennison South Asia - Excellence in Material Science

Dr. S. Viswanathan of SRMIST, Delhi NCR Campus, Ghaziabad, UP - Excellence in the field of Education

Shahnaz Husain of The Shahnaz Husain Group - Trusted Brand in FMCG

Shalini Sinha of The Infused Kettle - Excellence in the field of Wellness

Shikhar Aggarwal of BLS E-Services - Innovation in Financial Inclusion Solutions

Signature Global Titanium SPR - Excellence in Luxury Apartments - Ongoing

Suman Bhandaari of MGSB Traexim Private Limited (Brand Name - Obello Life) - Excellence in the field of Hospitality

Sunny Nandwani of Acuver Consulting Pvt. Ltd. - Change Maker in IT Solutions

Prof. S C Saxena of Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida - Excellence in the field of Education

Tahir Rana & Imran Ali Khan of Atlantic Water World - Pioneers in Water Park and Entertainment

Utsav Bains of Narcotics Control Bureau - Youth Power Icon for excellence in the field of Law

Vaibhav Tapdiya of Keystone World Pvt. Ltd. - Real Estate Thought Leader of the Year

Dr Vineet Lochan Gupta of Save Techno Engineers - Excellence in Project Management n Engineering Design Consultancy Services

Vijay Kumar Gulati of St. Teresa School, Indirapuram - Excellence in the field of Education

Vikas Gupta of Ceramic Academy - Visionary Mentor for Competitive Exams

Vinayak Harihar Huddar of Aspect Global Ventures Pvt Ltd. - Excellent Brand in Diversified Business

Dr. Vivek Vaibhav & Dr. Anuradha Roy Vaibhav of AAV Group Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Healthcare

Vineet Jain of V-Mart Retail Ltd. - Leadership Excellence in Strategic Direction

Yashu Jain of MattLook Cosmetics - Popular Beauty Brand of The Year

Yogita Tulsiani of ixceed Solutions - Pioneer in AI driven Recruitment Solutions

