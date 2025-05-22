New Delhi, May 22: Walmart is reportedly planning to lay off its employees in an effort to reorganise and simplify its business operations. The retail giant, known as one of the largest private employers in the US, is said to be carrying out job cuts as part of a wider restructuring strategy. The Walmart layoffs is reportedly believed to adapt the changing market needs and improve company's productivity.

As per a report of WSJ, Walmart is planning to lay off around 1,500 employees as part of an effort to make its operations simpler and more efficient. Walmart, along with several other retailers, has been taking steps to reduce expenses by pushing suppliers for better deals, moving manufacturing operations to different countries, and adjusting product prices to manage the impact of tariffs. Walmart reportedly announced plans to increase certain prices to offset the cost of tariffs, which led to criticism from President Donald Trump. TikTok Layoffs Expected Soon: TikTok Shop US Head Mu Qing Asks E-Commerce Staff To Work From Home Amid Operational Restructuring and Future Ban, Says Report.

These Walmart job cuts might affect employees working in several areas. It may include the company’s global technology teams, e-commerce order processing at its US stores, and its advertising division known as Walmart Connect. Walmart is one of the largest private employer in the United States, with around 1.6 million people working for the company across the country. Globally, Walmart reportedly has a total workforce of about 2.1 million employees. This includes staff working in its stores, warehouses, offices, and other departments in different parts of the world. Luminar Layoffs: US-Based LiDAR and Self-Driving Tech Developer Cuts More Jobs Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Sudden Departure of CEO Austin Russell.

The company operates on a massive scale, and its large number of employees shows how wide its reach is in the US and internationally. An internal memo seen by Reuters said, "To accelerate our progress delivering the experiences that will define the future of retail, we must sharpen our focus." In February, Walmart laid off some employees and closed its office in North Carolina. The company’s plan was to shift its workforce to main hubs in California and Arkansas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).