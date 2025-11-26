Mediawire

New Delhi [India], November 26: Times Education Icons'25, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of the people in the field of education who are leaving their mark on the educational community.

The felicitation ceremony was held on October 31, 2025, at Radisson Hotel Delhi MG Road. The recipients were felicitated by Sharman Joshi, a renowned Indian film actor.

The sponsors of the event were as below:

1. Extramarks (Presenting Sponsor): The journey of Extramarks began with a simple question - how can classrooms achieve more? For 18 years, Extramarks has been transforming education by making teaching more engaging, efficient, and impactful. Today, its platform powers 15,000+ schools, reaching 1 crore students and 3 lakh teachers across India. From classroom lessons to final exams, Extramarks delivers real-time insights that help teachers focus on what matters most - students. Built with precision and powered by AI, Extramarks is shaping the next chapter in education - where technology empowers, teachers lead, and learning becomes effortless.

Continuing its mission to celebrate education, Extramarks partnered with Times Education Icons - North 2025 as the Presenting Sponsor here Poonam Singh Jamwal, Chief Business Officer, Extramarks, graced the event with her presence as one of the Guests of Honour. She did not only felicitate the winners for their remarkable contributions but also delivered an inspiring keynote session for the audience on innovation in education - making it a truly grand celebration of learning and excellence.

2. Greyon (Exclusive Beauty Partner): In a sea of beauty brands, Greyon is redefining what it means to feel beautiful. Proudly Made-in-India with in-house formulations, Greyon crafts clean, skin-loving products that are gentle enough for everyday use and designed to enhance your natural beauty - not mask it. It's how Greyon #MakesYouFeel bold, radiant, and unapologetically you. We combine attainable luxury with dual ccessibility, offering makeup that is both within reach and suitable for all skin types.

Whether it's a swipe of kajal for work, a gloss for brunch, or a pop of lipstick for date night, Greyon is your go-to companion for every moment.

Neeraj Jain, Managing Partner, Greyon

Times Education Conclave'25The Times Education Conclave'25 is a dynamic platform designed to spotlight the latest advancements, ideas, and opportunities shaping the future of education. Featuring powerful insights from leading educators and experts, the conclave focuses on innovation, technology, skill readiness, and transformative learning. It encourages dialogue, collaboration, and solutions that can drive meaningful impact across India's education system.

Research Methodology

The research was done exclusively and independently by Avance Insights Pvt Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Education Icons 2025 - North.

Avance Insights has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Education Icons 2025 - North in various categories.

The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the results of business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals in different categories.

A comprehensive of top educationists/personalities and Performers and Individuals/ and education providers was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

Top educationists /personalities and Performers and Individuals/ and education providers were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.

The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the Education world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to Education world, society, and nation in future.

List of Awardees

Coding Blocks - Excellence in the field of Training for Placement Oriented Courses for IT Industry

Devyani Jaipuria of DPS International School and Dharav High School - Changemaker in Inclusive Education

Dr. Bindu Kumar - Excellence in Academics & Co-Curricular - Management - New Delhi Institute of Management

Dr. Nand Kishore Garg, Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society - Excellence in the field of Higher Education

GD Goenka International School, Nainital - Excellence in Residential Boarding School - Uttarakhand

GL Bajaj Institute for Technology and Management, Greater Noida- Engineering - Excellence in Engineering Education

GL Bajaj Institute for Technology and Management, Greater Noida - MBA - Excellence in MBA Education

GL Bajaj Institute of Management, Greater Noida - BBA - Excellence in BBA Education

Hardayal Public School, Bahadurgarh - Excellence in Academics

IITM College of Engineering, Bahadurgarh - Excellence in Value Added & Skill Training

Institute of Information Technology & Management, Janakpuri - Excellence in Technical Education & Industry Exposure

Institute of Innovation in Technology & Management, Janakpuri - Mental Health & Well Being Initiative of the Year

Sanskaram University - Excellence in Higher Education University

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, Dwarka - Fast Growing B-School

Vidyamandir Classes - Excellence in the field of Engineering Entrance Coaching

St. Xavier's High School, Ghaziabad - Excellence in the field of Education in Delhi NCR

Aadharshila Vidyapeeth, Pitampura

Academic Heights World School, Pitampura

Ambience Public School, Safdarjung Enclave

Ambience Public School, Sector 43 Gurgaon

Bal Bharati Public School, Brij Vihar

Bal Bharati Public School, Jharli

Bal Bharati Public School, Manesar

Bal Bharati Public School, Noida

Bal Bharati Public School, Sector 12, Dwarka

Bal Bharati Public School, Sector 14, Rohini

Bal Bharati Public School, Gangaram Hospital Marg

Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura

Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka

Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase - II

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, Anand Vihar

Cambridge Foundation School, Rajouri Garden Extension

Daisy Dales International, Vikaspuri

Evergreen Public School, Vasundhara Enclave

Ganga International School, Hiran Kudna

GD Goenka Public School, Sarita Vihar

GD Goenka Public School, Sector 22, Rohini

GD Goenka Public School, Sector 48, Gurgaon

Gurugram Global Heights School, Sector 102, Gurugram

Holy Child Public School, Rewari

Indraprastha International School, Dwarka

Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar

Kamal Model Senior Secondary School, Mohan Garden

Kamal Public Sr. Sec School, Vikaspuri

Kaushalya World School, Greater Noida

KIIT World School, Pitampura

Learners International School, Greater Noida

Lilawati Vidya Mandir School, Shakti Nagar

M.M. Public School, Pitampura

Mahavir Sr. Model School, Sangam Park Extension

Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri

MBS International School, Dwarka

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

Mount Abu Public School, Sector 5, Rohini

MRG School, Sector 3, Rohini

National Victor Public School - Vaishali

National Victor Public School, IP Extension

Pathania World School, Rohtak

Prudence School - Sector 16B, Dwarka

Prudence School - Sector 22, Dwarka

Prudence School, Ashok Vihar

Queen's Valley School, Sector 8, Dwarka

RD Rajpal School - School of Sporting Excellence

RPS International School Sector 50, Rosewood City

RPS International School, Behror

RPS International School, Sector 50

RPS International School, Sector 89

Scholars Global School, Bahadurgarh

Scholars Junior School, Bahadurgarh

Scholars Rosary School, Rohtak

SD Public School, Pitampura

Shiv Vani Model Sr. Sec School

SNEH International School, New Rajdhani Enclave, Vikas Marg

St. Andrews Scots Sr. Sec. School, Patparganj

St. Froebel Sr. Sec School, Paschim Vihar

St. Mark' World School, Meera Bagh

St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh

St. Mark's Sr. Sec. Public School, Janak Puri

St. Peter's Convent School, Vikaspuri

St. Thomas' School, Dwarka - Innovation in Education

Vandana International School, Sector 10, Dwarka

Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10, Dwarka

Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar

Vivekanand School, D Block, Anand Vihar

Vivekanand School, F-Block, Preet Vihar

