VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: On its 5th anniversary, scanO, a pioneer in AI-powered preventive oral care, has launched TissueAI, a breakthrough tool designed to help dentists detect early changes in oral soft tissues that could indicate pre-cancerous or cancerous conditions. This innovation comes at a critical time, as India records over 1,35,000 new oral cancer cases every year and accounts for nearly half of the world's oral cancer deaths -- a crisis fueled by late detection and limited preventive screening.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan Over Continuous 'Reckless, War-Mongering and Hateful' Comments, Warns 'Any Misadventure Will Have Painful Consequences'.

How TissueAI Works

TissueAI uses a set of 16 high-resolution intraoral photographs, captured either through the scanO air self-scan robot or the scanO app, to analyze and flag potential areas of concern for dentist review. The AI can identify six key categories of oral tissue conditions:

Also Read | Sachin Pilgaonkar Spills the Beans on 50 Years of 'Sholay', Shares Inside Stories About Five-Star Amenities on Film Sets.

- Homogeneous lesions

- Non-homogeneous lesions

- Ulcerative lesions

- Non-cancerous conditions

- Pre-cancerous conditions

- Cancerous conditions

While validation studies are ongoing, TissueAI is launching in early access mode to existing and new scanO subscribers, with India leading the rollout before global expansion. This phase will collect real-world clinical feedback from diverse practice settings to enhance detection accuracy and scope.

"Growing up, I lost several close relatives to oral cancer -- it's a disease that's been painfully close to my heart. When we built ToothAI, it transformed how dentists detect hard tissue diseases, but TissueAI is different -- it can actually save lives. Imagine spotting a hidden tissue condition that could lead to cancer, but catching it early enough to change the outcome. That's the power we're putting into dentists' hands today." said Dr. Vidhi Bhanushali, Cofounder & CEO of scanO.

Building on 5 Years of AI Leadership

Since its inception in 2020, scanO has established itself as a leader in AI-powered oral health. Its ToothAI model already excels at detecting hard tissue diseases, and its flagship product scanO air -- an AI robot -- is installed in 1,000+ clinics across India, UAE, Africa, and other South Asian markets. Together, scanO's AI solutions have enabled millions of preventive dental scans, helping dentists detect issues earlier and build patient trust.

TissueAI extends this proven ecosystem into soft tissue screening for the first time, reinforcing scanO's mission to make prevention-first dentistry the global standard.

From Hard Tissue to Soft Tissue -- The scanO Journey

- 2020 -- scanO is founded with a vision for AI-powered preventive oral care.

- 2023 -- Launch of ToothAI, detecting hard tissue diseases with precision.

- 2023-2025 -- scanO air robots installed across 1,000+ clinics in multiple countries, enabling millions of scans.

- 2025 -- Launch of TissueAI, expanding AI detection to soft tissue conditions, potentially preventing cancers before they take hold.

About Dr. Vidhi Bhanushali

Dr. Vidhi Bhanushali is the Co-Founder and CEO of scanO, an AI-driven oral health platform for clinics and patients. With a background in Pedodontics & Preventive Dentistry, she actively engages with dental institutions and startup forums, contributing to discussions on tele-dentistry and digital health innovation.

About scanO

Startup accelerated by Google India, scanO is a Pune-based health-tech startup redefining preventive oral care through AI-powered innovation. The scanO AI ecosystem comprises the scanO mobile app, scanO air kiosk, and scanO engage app, streamlining workflows so dentists can focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centric care. Since 2020, scanO has performed over 19 lakh scans across India, the UAE, South Africa, and Zambia. Made in India for the world, scanO is committed to making preventive oral care accessible, accurate, and life-saving.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)