New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of World Bee Day, India Honey Alliance (IHA) today announced a series of training programs, starting with 100 beekeepers, across the country to impart technical knowledge required for the efficient management of bee colonies and best practices. The training programs will go a long way in educating the beekeepers and bridging the skill deficits at the ground level.

During the recent IHA webinar held in collaboration with NBB and NAFED, IHA had announced plans to launch training programs for beekeepers across the country as an effort to upskill the beekeepers in support of the government initiatives of the National Honey Mission and Madhu Kranti.

Speaking about the initiative, Deepak Jolly, Secretary General-IHA said, "Beekeepers are the focal point for all developmental programs envisaged by the India Honey Alliance and they play an instrumental role in the Indian honey industry. This training program by IHA is a step forward in promoting beekeeping and creating opportunities for micro-enterprise development. We hope that through this ongoing effort, we will be able to make a notable difference in the lives of the beekeepers and the beekeeping industry."

Beekeeping is a highly fragmented and unorganized sector facing various challenges at the ground level, which include lack of training and capacity framework, appropriate welfare programs, and access to credit facilities etc. The Government and the entire honey ecosystem must collaborate to take strong measures in creating a robust, transparent and long-term strategy that can be implemented on the ground for the betterment of beekeepers.

India Honey Alliance is the single representative industry body formed for the development and growth of the Indian honey industry. It is an inclusive body with membership form the entire honey value chain, bee-keepers, retailers, exporters, aggregators and scientists. to identify issues and their probable long-term solutions, ranging from technology, training, and consumer awareness programs.

The beekeepers can register themselves on the India Honey Alliance website indiahoney.org.

