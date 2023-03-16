New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): There are various inspiring personalities worldwide, but everyone has one personality trait in common: "never giving up." Fame Finders Media has curated a list of the Top 10 Prominent and Dynamic Personalities who have excelled in their respective industries while overcoming numerous barriers and have been honoured by prominent institutions for their remarkable works.

1. Dr MANOJ KUMAR KRISHNAPPA

Dr Manoj Kumar Krishnappa has 27 +years of Business Development & Operational Experience covering multiple industries in Software, Aerospace, and Railways across Australia, Germany & Asia. He completed his degree in Computer Science from Bangalore University and his Aerospace Technical Certification from Leitz University, Germany. He was conferred with Philosophy Honorary Doctorate from KEISIE University USA. He has worked in Companies like Bosch in Australia and Brown & Sharpe in Germany. Proud to be associated with the R & D and manufacturing of the indigenously manufactured Indian fighter aircraft LCA, ALH Helicopter from initial R & D stage to final assembly in DMRL, NAL & HAL.

For the past 11 years, he has been in Hitachi Rail STS, formerly Ansaldo STS and now He holds the position of Whole Time Director and Head of Hitachi Rail STS India, the market leader in the Railway signalling telecommunications & automatic fare collection & rolling stock technology which has given Asia's Largest Electronic Interlocking in Kharagpur, India's fastest Train Gatimaan Express and the first publicly tendered Turnkey Metro in India the Navi Mumbai Metro.

Dr Manoj Kumar Krishnappa has got many awards for his accomplishments and exemplary work in his life in the field of his expertise. He is a recipient of the Business Icon Award, Human Rights Journalist award, Udyog Ratan Award, Sunfo International life fellowship for sustainable development award, Achievers of Karnataka award and recently Kannada Rajyotsava award.

2. NISHA LUTHRA

Nisha Luthra is an Actor, Art Director, Poet, Playwright, and passionate artist. Working as the Founder and Director of The Narrators - A Performing Arts Society India and holding the Head India seat for Leinster School of Music and Drama in Ireland. The Narrators is a production house involved in many arenas of performing arts, including stage productions, school productions, and launching & promoting authors and poets. During corona times, she ran two campaigns, under which they provided groceries, food, and medicines to non-working artists.

The Narrators, under her mentorship, had organized an Indian Irish cultural & literary festival, 'Macedoine', a medley, in association with Irish & Indian embassies in both countries for cross-cultural exchange.

Since being a writer and poet at heart, she has been observing life from close quarters; hence the first Hindi poetry book titled "Uns" was published in 2022.

3. MANI SAXENA

With the objective of empowering students to transform their way of living into a happy and harmonious one, Mani Saxena, aka Educatormani, founded Global Educators. She is the Personality Carver for Public Speaking, Creative writing, Communication, and Reading skills (Phonetics), and an international educator, author, and the founder of a preschool.

Her robust experience (17 plus years ) and education in applying appropriate methodologies and contribution to the design and development of objectives makes her truly dynamic.

Her Awards & Achievements

-Excellent Educator Award

-NCC Naval Wing C Certificate holder

-Awards to the credit in Rifle Shooting, Sailing, Rowing, and Swimming

-University Topper in Montessori Training & Early Childhood Education

-Best Student Award in Montessori Training & Early Childhood Education

-Favourite Teacher Award

4. Dr AMIT DUA

Dr Amit Dua, an entrepreneur and assistant professor, has dedicated his life to education and helping people realize their true potential.

Dr Amit, a computer science PhD holder and author of multiple national best-selling technology books, understands the programming of a person's mind that controls their habits and their results.

An expert life coach and an authority in neurolinguistic programming Dr Amit has worked with helping innumerable people live on their desired frequency and get anything they want.

5. Dr NISHA JOSHI

Dr Nisha Joshi is a renowned personality in the field of yoga. She is the founder of Yoga Ganga Yogic Scientific & Spiritual research foundation and NJYA (Nisha Joshi yoga academy).

She wears multiple hats by being a teacher, motivational speaker, mentor, and corporate coach, and she has achieved a PhD in yoga and philosophy.

She aims to enhance individual potential through yoga and overcome the problems of present-day life. Under "Mission Kaunteya," her foundation organizes free yoga teacher training courses twice a year that trains over 50 aspirants. Every year, she conducts the women's pride international award ceremony to honour women in society who have achieved a lot by fearlessly overcoming their barriers.

She has been invited as a chief guest & speaker to prominent institutions of the country and has been honoured with various academic awards, including Best Health Psychologist Award, Kalakar Rashtirya Puraskar, Behavioral Scientist Award, and Award for Excellence in Yoga, to name a few.

6. Dr OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA

Dr Omkar Prasad Baidya completed his MBBS from RIMS, Imphal, in 2009 and completed his MD degree in physiology from RIMS, Imphal, in 2012. Currently, he is a physician cum faculty in a medical college in Kolkata, India. He has written books on moral philosophy, universal ethics, human virtues, and human morality and has published several papers on stroke biomarkers and other medical areas.

He has been honored with several awards and accolades, namely - the Rashtra Prerna award, Dr. BR Ambedkar national award, mahatma Gandhi Nobel peace award, Bharat Bhushan award, the best citizen of India award, Nelson Mandela peace award, etc.

7. Prof. Dr PARIN SOMANI

Prof. Dr Parin Somani has been helping global societies in the field of Education, Women Empowerment, and Youth Development. She is the TEDx Speaker, International Motivational Speaker, Humanitarian, and Multi-International Award Winner and has delivered 256+ talks, including physical/ mental health.

Prof. Dr Parin Somani is committed to helping individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and those living below the poverty line to improve the quality of their lives. She has been instrumental in inspiring the youth to understand the importance of education and lifelong learning as they are the future leaders of the nations in which they reside. In addition, Prof. Dr Parin Somani has been empowering women to attain the necessary skills to ensure a better sustainable future for themselves and their families.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani envisions a world of peace and harmony where individuals help each other through their knowledge and wisdom to build a resilient, caring, prosperous world.

8. Dr ANTHONY MELVIN CRASTO

Dr Anthony Melvin Crasto, PhD. Organic Chemistry from ICT, 1991, Mumbai, India, Currently working with GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES LTD, Research Centre, Consultant, Process Research Mahape, Navi Mumbai, India, Retired from Glenmark in Jan 2022. His total Industry experience is 32 +yrs. with major Multinational companies. Before joining Glenmark, he worked with major multinationals like Hoechst Marion Roussel (now Sanofi), Searle India Ltd (now RPG Lifesciences), etc. He also did Custom Synthesis for various multinationals in his career, like BASF, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, etc., His friends call him the world drug tracker. He has hands-on experience in initiating and developing Novel routes for Drug molecules and implementing them on a commercial scale over a 32-plus year tenure till date Jan' 2023, with Around 30 plus commercial products in his career.

He suffered a one-in-a-million disease in the form of a paralytic stroke/ Acute Transverse Myelitis in Dec 2007 and is 90 % paralyzed. He is bound to a wheelchair, which seems to have injected fuel in him to help chemists all around the world. He is more active than before and is pushing boundaries; he has several million hits on Google, 100 Lakh plus views on dozen-plus blogs free for all, 227 countries, and 7 continents. Has 30 plus awards at Indian and international levels, and the last one was given by hon Kiran Bedi Ex-Governor of Puducherry

9. INDRANI RADHAKRISHNAN

Indrani Radhakrishnan is a lawyer, researcher, writer, speaker, and international award winner in peace and development. She is a Peace Ambassador & member of the SPMUDA commission on human rights and human rights advisory council, and also a social activist, especially for women's development, & domestic violence.

Besides being a lawyer, writer, and speaker at various Rotary clubs, other meetings, and conferences, she has also worked in many other fields like teaching, training, soft skills, medical transcription, business transcription, call centre, travel, and tourism. However, her foremost passion is history, heritage, and culture.- Social Activist, Author & Business Entrepreneur

10. Dr ANUBHUTI CHAUHAAN

Dr Anubhuti Chauhaan is a social Reformer by profession. She is the President of the World Women Awakening Organization, Manav Adhikar Sangh, Aseem Nari Shakti, UP Sarv Samaj Sangh, and former co-chairman of women's football, Delhi. She has completed graduation & post-graduation in M.Sc, B.Ed, M.Phil, and Microbiology. She is recognized for her Social Work Activities and has been chairing challenging and skill-set roles in various social upliftment organizations across the country. Her goal as a social worker is to enable and empower the unprivileged to make and sustain positive changes without devaluating their own role.

She is the National Chairman of PCCI Para Cricket Club of India, the National Speaker of Rashtriya Khatriya Sabha, a member of the CCS University anti-ragging committee, and the women harassment department UPPCL, western U.P. She has been honoured with more than 350 awards for women empowerment and achieved Dr. of Philosophy Award for her exemplary contributions for the society.

