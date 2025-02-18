Top 8 Big Brands Using WhatsApp Automation and Marketing via Vyapar Automation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18: In today's digital era, businesses are rapidly embracing WhatsApp Automation to enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and boost sales. Among the pioneers leading this transformation is Vyapar Automation, an innovative Indian brand providing WhatsApp Business API solutions to some of the country's top businesses across diverse industries.

From handcrafted home decor and artificial jewelry to Ayurveda, gaming, restaurant management, and organic food, these eight major brands are leveraging Vyapar Automation to simplify their daily operations and marketing efforts.

1. Wheel Crafts - Handcrafted Home Decor, Now with Automated Support

A trusted name in handcrafted home decor based from Andhra Pradesh, Wheel Crafts has over 10 years of experience in creating unique artistic pieces. With 3,000+ handcrafted items sold, the brand is now using WhatsApp automation for:

* Instant product catalog sharing

* Order tracking & customer support

* Seamless communication for bulk orders

By integrating automation, Wheel Crafts preserves traditional craftsmanship while reaching a wider audience efficiently.

2. Shonas Style - Personalized Artificial Jewelry with WhatsApp Shopping

Delhi-based Shonas Style specializes in affordable and stylish artificial jewelry, popular among couples for gifting. WhatsApp automation helps the brand by:

* Providing instant product recommendations

* Automating order confirmations & payment updates

* Enhancing customer engagement with quick responses

With automation, Shonas Style delivers a hassle-free shopping experience for jewelry lovers.

3. Chamunda247 - A Marketing Agency Empowering Small Businesses Online

Chamunda247 is a web design and digital marketing agency helping small businesses transition from offline to online. With WhatsApp API, the agency has:

* Automated lead generation & follow-ups

* Simplified customer onboarding

* Enhanced campaign engagement through WhatsApp marketing

By leveraging automation, Chamunda247 ensures small businesses stay competitive in the digital landscape.

4. AayushBharat IN - Ayurveda Meets Digital Convenience

AayushBharat IN, a renowned Ayurvedic brand, has been providing herbal remedies for decades. To modernize its operations, the brand uses WhatsApp automation for:

* Instant consultations with Ayurveda experts

* Automated prescription & product recommendations

* Faster order processing & delivery updates

By integrating technology with tradition, AayushBharat IN is making Ayurvedic medicine more accessible.

5. eatoes - Restaurant Management Made Smarter with WhatsApp API

eatoes is a restaurant management platform based from Hyderabad that helps food businesses streamline operations. With WhatsApp automation, the platform offers:

* Order tracking & automated status updates

* Real-time customer communication

* Effortless feedback collection & analysis

This automation-driven approach ensures restaurant owners improve efficiency and enhance customer service.

6. Wolfbaazi - India's Leading Gaming Platform with Smart Customer Support

Wolfbaazi, a popular kids' gaming platform, has gained massive popularity in India. With WhatsApp API, the brand has:

* Automated customer support & game updates

* Instant response to user queries

* Engagement-driven marketing campaigns

By enhancing real-time engagement, Wolfbaazi is ensuring an interactive and smooth gaming experience.

7. Suguna Rotis - Delivering Organic, Ready-to-Cook Foods with WhatsApp Integration

Based in Hyderabad, Suguna Rotis offers organic, ready-to-cook meals that cater to health-conscious consumers. With WhatsApp API, the brand has:

* Simplified bulk order management

* Enabled real-time delivery tracking

* Provided quick responses to customer inquiries

By integrating automation, Suguna Rotis is making healthy eating more convenient and accessible.

8. Surakshit Ayurveda - A Heritage Brand Going Digital with WhatsApp

A leading Ayurvedic brand from Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Ayurveda specializes in herbal wellness solutions. WhatsApp automation has helped the brand:

* Offer instant product recommendations

* Automate health consultations & prescription guidance

* Streamline order processing for fast delivery

With automation, Surakshit Ayurveda is bringing traditional healthcare into the modern digital age.

In today's fast-paced digital world, WhatsApp has emerged as a powerful tool for businesses to connect, engage, and serve customers more efficiently. Vyapar Automation is revolutionizing this space by helping Indian brands streamline operations, automate marketing, and enhance customer support through WhatsApp Business API. From home decor and Ayurveda to gaming and food services, businesses across industries are leveraging automation to scale faster, improve customer experience, and drive higher sales. As digital transformation accelerates, Vyapar Automation continues to empower brands, making business operations smarter, faster, and more efficient--proving that the future of business in India is truly automated and conversational.

