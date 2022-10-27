New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/PNN): Trading Made Simple University, a one-of-its-kind trading company, introduces its one-on-one professional trading coaching to help newbie traders confidently start their trading journey. The company provides 5 proven trading strategies and a written trading plan to make handling trading easier than ever. With the help of these one-on-one personal training sessions, traders learn to implement the trading plan in the most effective manner. Users get personal guidance every day and unlimited access to personalized support on demand. In addition, they can avail themselves of an on-demand performance report on the trading strategy of their choice even after completing the course.

Founded around 2017, Trading Made Simple University is the brainchild of two brothers, Ashis Biswas and Jitendra Jadon. After witnessing the ongoing struggle among traders without a proven trading strategy, the brother's duo joined hands to lay the foundation of Trading Made Simple University to make trading simple and full-proof for traders. As the name suggests, the company is on a mission to develop simple and straightforward trading guidelines for traders of all sizes. In fact, the company envisions emerging as the best trading strategy guide in India by 2025 through its easy-to-digest and affordable trading guide offerings.

Trading Made Simple University Co-founder and CIO Ashis Biswas shares, "Trading is no guesswork. Yet, a large number of individuals jump onto the trading bandwagon in order to make a profit through guessing. Inevitably, without a solid trading strategy in place, they fail to reap profit out of the market and end up losing their hard-earned money."

"With Trading Made Simple University, we are here to change this scenario. Our one-on-one professional training coaching will make them learn about developing and implementing a trading strategy successfully. It will help them transition from a novice trader to a professional one," adds Jitendra Jadon, Co-founder and CEO of the company.

As the CIO, Ashis not only identifies the weaknesses in new traders but also assists them in their growth journey. He has more than 22 years of experience as a full-time trader managing his own capital, financial market research, trading strategy, and real market trading. On the other hand, his Co-founder & brother Jitendra has more than 10 years of experience in financial market research, real market trading and supervising thousands of retail traders as a Vice-president of a stock broking firm. As the CEO of Trading Made Simple University, Jitendra gives his best to realize the dream of every novice trader to become a professional trader.

