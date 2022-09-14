Birmingham [England], September 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Concept Medical announces the successful completion of the TRANSFORM 1 RCT (TReAtmeNt of Small coronary vessels: Randomized controlled trial FOR MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon). The Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) was conceptualized with the aim of understanding how the treatment indications and applications of Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) in coronary artery disease (CAD) can be broadened.

This prospective, randomized, multi-centre, RCT focusing on small vessels, de-novo coronary lesion treatment enrolled the culminating 114th patient on August 31 at Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham by Dr Sandeep Basavarajaiah and the team completing the enrollment target with ease.

Also Read | International Day of Democracy 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About Its History and Why This Day for Raising Awareness About Democracy Is Observed.

The first of its kind angiographic RCT enrolled 114 patients with a head-to-head comparison between paclitaxel and sirolimus in small vessels (

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)