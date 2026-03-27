New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Friday condemned the alleged objectionable remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Yadunandan Lal against Lord Ram during a public meeting in Hardoi.

Choudhary criticised the opposition for their lack of decorum and culture, stating that insulting Lord Ram is not a form of opposition but a disrespect to the values of governance.

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She called for action against those who continue to make such insults.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "The opposition has forgotten its decorum and culture while protesting, and their comments on Lord Shri Ram think that by insulting Lord Shri Ram, they are opposing our views, but they do not know that taking the name of Lord Shri Ram or Ram Rajya is not a method of worship, it is a commitment of governance. Action should be taken against those who are repeatedly insulting in this manner."

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Her remarks after a public meeting in Hardoi, Samajwadi Party (SP) State Secretary Yadunandan Lal allegedly made derogatory comments about Lord Ram and Mother Kaushalya, allegedly using offensive language regarding the birth of Lord Ram.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel also condemned the derogatory remarks made by Yadunandan Lal, calling it a "very unfortunate statement."

"This is a very unfortunate statement. This is a conspiracy of SP against Sanatan and Hindutva...They are doing appeasement politics," Baghel told ANI.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauriya also condemned the objectionable remarks, clarifying that Lal is not in any official position within the party.

"He is not in any position in the Samajwadi Party...We condemn his statement...We follow the ideals of Lord Ram," Bhadauriya said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)