VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 1: Every girl dream of looking more attractive, in today's era every young man and woman pays more attention to their looks, they aim to look more beautiful. When someone's eyes stop on your face. To enable young men and women from every background to fulfil their desire to look beautiful, was the inspiration behind Subhash Ramdin Prajapati and his ideas and inspiration gave birth to Svdaa, an emerging beauty brand.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Application Open For 62 Specialist Officer Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps to Apply and Other Details Here.

Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, a successful entrepreneur, down-to-earth, CEO and Founder, who left an indelible mark in the market during his 20 years of tenure in the sector, needs no introduction today, He has worked with leading companies like Dabur and Reliance and understands the market trends, and then decided to launch the Svdaa brand in the market. Svdaa is a brand which can fulfil all the expectations of every young man and woman towards their beauty.

According to co-founders Ranjana V Kale, Kailashwati and Ashish Mungar, Svdaa is an Indian boon in the beauty products market, all the products of Svdaa are made with a combination of Ayurveda and Herbal, which can protect and care for your aura and your face completely naturally. Svdaa's product range includes face wash enriched with extracts of saffron, white lotus, curcumin and coffee that remove excess oil and dirt from your face and give you a refreshing glow. In today's polluted environment, dirt and unwanted elements also harm the glow of our complexion. Svdaa brings to you Anti-Pollution Gold Skin Massage Gel infused with Argan Oil, Vitamin E, Papaya, Cucumber, Acai Berry and Aloe Vera extracts which refreshes your aura by removing dirt, unwanted elements and polluted particles from your face. The next product in this series, Svdaa Day Cream presents you with highly effective products made with the extracts of Rice, Carrot, Tomato, Grape Seed, Daisy Flower, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Glycerine, Shea Butter, Vitamin B3 and Glutathione which helps in nourishing your face. By providing nourishment throughout the day and taking complete care of your skin.

Also Read | Elections in 2025 List: From State Assembly Election in Delhi and Bihar to Local Body Polls, Know About Major Electoral Contests Happening This Year.

With the help of an experienced research and development team, we have adopted the latest techniques of Ayurveda and science to make our products result-oriented. Like, Vetiver Extract, Vitamin A, Vitamin E Chamomile Extract. Svdaa Night Cream infused with Almond Oil, Saffron Flower Extract etc. works on your soft skin the whole night by removing all the dirt and excess oil and revitalizing your facial cells, leaving you with a glowing, youthful complexion, and flawless skin. Our experienced design team has done extensive research to give all Svdaa products a unique look, which you will see clearly in their packaging.

We aim to provide products with the best quality ingredients at affordable prices globally. We are starting with almost 18 different kinds of skin-friendly products. According to CEO and Founder Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, This is just the beginning. "We believe in offering products that are both gentle and hard-working. In this endeavour, we ensure that we use the best available materials (natural, plant-based or man-made) that are proven to be safe and effective in getting the job done. We are confident that all our products will leave an indelible mark on the beauty product market, an identity that you won't be able to keep away even if you want to.

Website - svdaa.com

Mail - subhash@svdaa.com

Facebook - svdaaofficial

Instagram- svdaa.official

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)