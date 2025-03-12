VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12: In a remarkable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Global University Foundation a section 8 company and Applied Info Services India Private Limited (AIS), organized the KalArm Bionic Hands Distribution Program on 13th February 2025. The event, held at the AIS office in Hyderabad, marked a significant milestone in empowering upper limb amputees with advanced prosthetic technology.

AIS, known for its commitment to social welfare, generously sponsored the donation of 10 KalArm Bionic Hands to deserving amputees as part of their ongoing CSR activities. This initiative underscores AIS's vision of fostering inclusivity and supporting community upliftment through innovation. The KalArm Bionic Hands, developed by Makers Hive, represent a groundbreaking solution in the field of prosthetics, providing beneficiaries with a renewed sense of independence and functionality.

The event featured special guests Amala Akkineni, is a founder of Blue cross and NGO, Indian actress, Bharatanatyam dancer, and activist. who served as the Chief Guest, and Parupalli Kashyap is an Indian former badminton player as the Guest of Honor. Both dignitaries emphasized the significance of empowering amputees through such transformative projects, offering encouragement and inspiration to the recipients.

KalArm is India's first fully functional bionic hand, designed to enhance the lives of those who have lost upper limbs. Unlike traditional prosthetic solutions, KalArm is available at just one-tenth of the cost, making it accessible to a wider population. Beyond the technological innovation, this initiative also focuses on long-term self-reliance by integrating skill development and employment opportunities for amputees through collaboration with NGOs.

The event included live demonstrations of the KalArm's advanced features, as well as stories of amputees whose lives have been transformed by the use of this groundbreaking technology. The beneficiaries who received their KalArm Bionic Hands during the program, expressed their gratitude and excitement about regaining independence in their daily lives.

Makers Hive, along with AIS and Global University Foundation an NGO, remains committed to supporting such initiatives that drive meaningful social change and open new avenues for those in need. This collaboration sets an example of how businesses and technology can unite to make a lasting impact on the lives of marginalized communities.

For more information, please contact: Venu BukkasamudramGM - Operations & CollaborationsEmail: venu@makershive.ioContact: +91-7989664838

