Guwahati, March 12: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has announced the Assam Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Result 2025 today, March 12. Candidates who participated in the PET can check and download their results from the official website slprbassam.in.

The PET results are available for multiple positions, including:

• 1645 Constable (UB) and 2300 Constable (AB) in Assam Police

• 1 Constable (UB) in APRO

• 114 Constable (UB) and 1 Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category

• 58 Boatman in Assam Police

• 204 Constable (Communication) and 2 Constable (Carpenter) in APRO

• 262 Constable (Communication), 3 Constable (Carpenter), 1 Sub-Officer & 39 Emergency Rescuers under Fire & Emergency Services

• 269 Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam

• 5 Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Steps to Check Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025

Visit slprbassam.in

Click on the PET result link on the homepage

Enter roll number and date of birth

Check and download the result PDF

Print a hard copy for reference

Qualified candidates will proceed to the written exam, which consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each correct answer carries 0.5 marks, making the total 50 marks. The syllabus is based on Class 9 and 10 standards, and no negative marking will be applied.

Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for updates on the written test schedule.

