The Noida-based logistics startup has added AI-driven shipment intelligence and a unified ocean freight dashboard to its EXIM tracking product

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: Traqo, a supply chain management platform founded in 2022, has updated its EXIM container tracking product with AI analytics, real-time alerts, and an Ocean View dashboard. The update extends coverage across 170+ shipping lines including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, and Evergreen.

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The Problem It Solves

Ocean freight visibility has largely been an enterprise privilege. Platforms that offer consolidated container tracking, carrier performance data, and real-time alerts exist, but they are typically built for large organisations with the IT infrastructure to support them. For mid-market importers and exporters, shipment status still moves through carrier portals, forwarder calls, and email threads, pieced together manually, updated inconsistently. Traqo's updated platform brings that same layer of intelligence within reach, integrated directly into the workflows, WhatsApp, ERPs, existing systems, that these businesses already run on.

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What's New: A Closer Look at the Features

Ocean View -- The Flagship FeatureThe most significant addition is Ocean View, a single-screen dashboard that gives logistics teams a bird's-eye picture of every active shipment, organised by stage of journey. At a glance, users can see which containers are at Pre-POL, POL, transhipment, POD, which shipment needs your attention or in final delivery without clicking through individual shipment records.

For operations teams managing dozens or hundreds of containers simultaneously, this level of visibility in one unified view is a meaningful shift from how ocean freight has traditionally been monitored.

AI Analytics and Performance DashboardTraqo has embedded AI-powered analytics directly into the platform, offering two key intelligence layers:

- Shipment Performance Trends -- Tracks transit times, dwell times, and delivery accuracy over time, helping teams identify patterns and bottlenecks before they become recurring problems.

- Carrier Rating and Performance Insights -- Scores shipping lines based on actual delivery data, giving procurement and logistics teams objective benchmarks to make smarter carrier decisions.

Together, these tools move the platform beyond passive tracking into active, insight-driven supply chain management.

Real-Time Alerts Across Every MilestoneUsers can now receive instant notifications for every critical shipment event -- including loading, unloading, arrival, departure, and delays -- across all active containers. Alerts are delivered via WhatsApp, making them accessible without requiring teams to stay logged into the platform. For supply chain managers on the move, this means no milestone goes unnoticed.

Live Location View of All ContainersA bird's-eye live location map brings all containers onto a single visual interface, showing current positions and status in real time. Whether a shipment is at sea, at anchor, or being processed at port, teams have spatial awareness without switching between carrier websites or making calls.

MIS Reports and Automatic EmailsThe platform now generates automated Management Information System (MIS) reports, giving leadership and operations teams structured, timely data on shipment performance, delays, and carrier activity delivered directly to their inbox without manual compilation.

Seamless ERP IntegrationTraqo's container tracking module integrates directly with existing ERP systems, ensuring that shipment data flows automatically into the tools companies already use for inventory, procurement, and finance. This eliminates duplicate data entry and ensures a single source of truth across departments.

API AccessFor businesses with custom internal systems, Traqo offers full API access enabling companies to pull live shipment data directly into their own platforms, dashboards, or applications. Both push and pull APIs are available, making it flexible for a wide range of technical environments.

Customizable User Roles and PermissionsLarge organisations often need different teams to see different data. Traqo now supports granular user roles and permissions, allowing businesses to control exactly what each team member or department can view and action, ensuring data security without creating operational bottlenecks.

Context: Traqo's Growing FootprintTraqo is an IIT-IIM backed startup founded in 2022. It has grown into a full-stack logistics management platform managing over $2.5 billion worth of GMV monthly and automating $15 million in freight operations every month. The company was recognised by Forbes India and D Globalist as one of the Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential in 2024, and has raised funding from We Founder Circle.

While Traqo initially built its reputation around domestic freight tracking including SIM-based vehicle tracking and WhatsApp-powered freight procurement the expansion of its EXIM container tracking product signals a clear move into the international logistics market, where visibility gaps remain one of the costliest pain points for Indian manufacturers and traders.

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