Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Thursday expressed deep gratitude to the public for their participation in the Assembly polls, as the state recorded a massive estimated voter turnout of 84.42%.

According to the BJP, the impressive turnout is a testament to the people's unyielding faith in democratic ideals and their unwavering commitment to shaping Assam's destiny.

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The party said that the enthusiastic participation of young voters in the Assam election reflects the emergence of a politically conscious and forward-looking generation. BJP asserted that its involvement heralds a new era of participative democracy, strengthening the very foundations of the country.

It further said that a total of 31,890 polling stations were prepared to facilitate this massive democratic exercise, enabling the electorate to determine the fate of 722 candidates. Among them, 211 candidates represented national parties, 116 represented regional parties, 137 were from registered unrecognised parties, and 258 candidates contested as independents. Notably, 60 women candidates also contested, which, as per the BJP reflects the growing inclusivity and empowerment within the democratic framework.

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BJP also expressed its gratitude to the Election Commission, polling officials, and security personnel for conducting the elections in a peaceful, transparent, and efficient manner.

The party said that this overwhelming participation sends a clear and powerful message that the people of Assam are resolute, vigilant, and deeply committed to safeguarding democratic values while steering the state towards progress, stability, and development.

The party mentioned that as the BJP-led NDA aspires for a third consecutive mandate, this historic turnout stands as a beacon of the people's trust in good governance and decisive leadership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)