Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI/PR Newswire): Tredence, a leading data science solutions provider, today announced that its care-management platform HealthEM.AI won NASSCOM's Healthcare Innovation Challenge 3 in the 'inpatient volume prediction based on outpatient Volume' category. Organized by NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) - IoT and AI, the initiative aims to support tech innovation in health care by making it efficient, effective, and easily accessible.

HealthEM.AI is Tredence's value-based care management platform that improves healthcare outcomes at speed and scale by turning data into actionable insights. The platform provides a strong foundation for healthcare providers and payers to deliver key wins associated with value-based care by:

- Identifying the future cost of the patient

- Identifying rising risk patients and enabling AI/ML predictive modeling

- Improving care management productivity and effectiveness

Built by medical science and data science professionals, HealthEM.AI aims to drive value-based care through advanced AI and machine learning models while optimizing costs for healthcare providers and payers.

"With the health industry shifting from a fee-for-service model to value-based care, the adoption of AI to deliver personalized patient care has gained more traction. HealthEM powers the journey to value-based care, optimizing revenues, operational efficiency and patient experience with an accurate risk prediction, prioritization and recommendation engine," said Tredence CEO and Co-founder Shub Bhowmick. "By harnessing the power of AI, HealthEM.AI makes it easy to take data-driven actions and foster innovation for healthcare organizations. We are honored to be recognized by NASSCOM for innovation in health care and will continue to support our clients in driving both commercial success and patient outcomes."

NASSCOM's Healthcare Innovation Challenge aims to accelerate the impact of digital technology in the healthcare sector to achieve the vision of a USD 1 trillion digital economy as defined by The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Aside from hospitals, the third edition of the initiative saw participation from insurance and technology players, who came onboard as use-case sponsors. The program is an initiative of the NASSCOM Center of Excellence, a collaborative innovation platform to help deep-tech startups and companies leverage cutting-edge technologies to build market-ready products.

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., the company embraces a vertical-first approach and an outcome-driven mindset to help clients win and accelerate value realization from their analytics investments. Tredence is 1,700-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel and industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit https://tredence.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

