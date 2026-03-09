VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: Treebbuz has officially announced the launch of its next-generation Web3 platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The platform is designed to deliver a transparent, secure, and automated earning ecosystem powered entirely by smart contract technology.

Treebbuz aims to expand access to decentralized financial participation by combining blockchain transparency with community-driven digital asset growth.

Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

Treebbuz operates on blockchain infrastructure that ensures all transactions are verifiable, transparent, and tamper-proof. The platform eliminates centralized intermediaries while enabling users to maintain full ownership and control of their digital assets through personal Web3 wallets.All activities are permanently recorded on the blockchain, creating a trust-based ecosystem built on transparency and accountability.

Built on Binance Smart Chain

By utilizing Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the Treebbuz platform benefits from fast transaction speeds, scalability, and low transaction costs.

The infrastructure supports automated smart contract execution, seamless reward distribution, and reliable decentralized application functionality

Treebbuz integrates with widely used Web3 wallets including:

- MetaMask- Trust Wallet- SafePal- Binance Wallet

These integrations allow users to securely activate accounts, manage assets, and withdraw funds directly through their personal wallets.

Automated Multi-Stream Reward System

The platform introduces an automated earning structure driven entirely by smart contracts.

Participants can receive rewards through four primary income streams:

Direct RewardsMatching RewardsShare RewardsRecurring Rewards

All payouts are processed automatically through blockchain-based smart contracts, enabling instant distribution directly to users' wallets without manual intervention.

Flexible Participation

Treebbuz offers participation packages starting from $25, allowing users to enter the ecosystem at various levels.

Key platform features include:

- Instant blockchain-based withdrawals- No minimum withdrawal limits- Transparent fee structure

USDT (BEP-20) compatibility

Deposits and withdrawals are conducted using USDT on Binance Smart Chain, enabling fast and globally accessible transactions.

Transparent Smart Contract Architecture

The Treebbuz ecosystem is built on a decentralized smart contract system. Once deployed, the contract operates autonomously and cannot be modified, ensuring fairness and transparency for all participants.Rewards are distributed based on verified blockchain activity, reinforcing a community-driven ecosystem.

Global Access and Simple Onboarding

Users can join the Treebbuz ecosystem in three simple steps:

Connect a compatible Web3 wallet

Fund the wallet with USDT (BEP-20)

Activate the account via the blockchain interface

There are no traditional account creation processes, making participation accessible globally through Web3 technology.

About Treebbuz

Treebbuz is a blockchain-powered Web3 platform focused on creating transparent, decentralized, and automated earning ecosystems. By leveraging smart contract technology and community-driven participation, Treebbuz aims to expand access to secure digital financial opportunities worldwide.

