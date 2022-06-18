New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): TrenBee, a leading fashion brand in India has launched an array of exquisite range of apparel for women from basic to luxury.

TrenBee, founded by Ankita Khanna and Yash Sharma in 2019, has become synonymous with trendy fashion and is adorned by celebrities in India and across the globe.

"TrenBee is quickly becoming one of the most well-known brands in India and worldwide," said TrenBee creator Ankita Khanna. "We've been delivering a wide selection of trendy apparel under one roof, from basics to luxury." We believe in creating things that not only make a fashion statement but also make you feel good while not denting your pockets."

TrenBee, according to the founders, is ready to combine everything into their clients' fashionable wardrobes. People who prefer to be on-trend can always go to their website and choose the pieces they like the best.

"Fashion not only makes you look your best, but it also boosts your self-esteem. TrenBee assures to come up with high-demanded edgy products for all the trendsetters out there by defining you without pushing you out of your comfort zone," said Yash Sharma, the company's founder.

When asked about their plans, the brand's owners stated, "Currently, the entire team is working on making some fantastic items together following the latest trends." Our main goal is to ensure that people can dress however they like without stepping outside of their comfort zone, and we promise to do so."

