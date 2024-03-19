PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: TRESemme, the leading brand in hair care innovation, unveiled an innovative Hairstyle Try-On tool at the Lakme Fashion Week, 2024. Heralding a new era of innovation in the haircare & styling tech space, this innovative tool harnesses the power of Augmented Reality to bring the salon experience of trying out new hairstyles directly to consumers at their homes with just one click.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray in Delhi Amid Buzz Over MNS Joining BJP-Led NDA in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Available exclusively on tresemme.in the AR Style Try-On offers users an immersive salon-at-home experience, empowering them to explore a wide range of hairstyles tailored to their individual preferences and needs with products to complete those looks. Through state-of-the-art AR technology, users can now visualize various hairstyles in real time, enabling them to discover the perfect look effortlessly and the products needed to ace that look. The AR Style Try-On tool's global debut was brought to life at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, where attendees had the exclusive opportunity to experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand.

With the AR Style Try-On, users embark on a journey of self-expression and discovery, seamlessly blending the convenience of online consultation with the expertise of offline salon professionals. To access personalized recommendations, users simply need to follow a few easy steps-

Also Read | Lava O2 Launch Confirmed for March 22; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Lava Smartphone.

1. Log into tresemme.in

2. Select Your Hair Type and Styling Behaviour

3. Take a Selfie

4. Choose different hairstyles to get the look with recommended TRESemme products at the comfort of your home

Through the integration of advanced algorithms and expert insights, TRESemme's AR Style Try-On tool analyses factors such as hair texture, and colour to deliver tailored recommendations that align with each user's individual style aspirations. TRESemme's Augmented Reality Styler not only revolutionizes the way individuals interact with haircare products but also underscores the brand's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the consumer experience.

Commenting on the AR Style Try-On Launch, Executive Director-Designate, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL "We are thrilled to introduce the TRESemme AR Style Try-On tool which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation and consumer empowerment. By harnessing the power of AR technology, we aim to democratize access to professional hairstyling expertise, ignite inspiration to experiment with styling and end looks whilst bringing the salon experience directly to consumers' fingertips"

Experience the future of hairstyling with TRESemme's Style Try-On tool, now live on tresemme.in. Unlock endless possibilities and discover your perfect hairstyle and product to achieve that look.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)