Mumbai, March 19: Lava Mobiles has confirmed that it will launch its new Lava O2 smartphone on March 22, 2024. The company already shared a teaser for the Lava O2 earlier, giving a sneak peek at the design. After the teaser, the new Lava smartphone was expected to launch within a week. The new Lava O2 will have a dual-camera and a sleek design. The company claimed that it would be the "fastest" smartphone in its segment.

Amazon accidentally leaked the specifications of Lava O2 ahead of the official launch, sharing details about its camera, RAM, storage, charging support, and processor. However, Amazon has now taken down the page for the upcoming Lava O2 smartphone. After launching Lava Blaze Curve 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SOC on March 5, 2024, the company may introduce an improved smartphone with unique specifications in the segment. Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Motorola Teases ‘World’s First AI-Powered Camera’ Smartphone, Anticipated To Launch Soon in India; Check Features.

Lava O2 Launch Date Confirmed; Check Official Post:

Get ready to unleash the Fastest Phone in the Segment* O2 - Launching on 22nd Mar, 12PM Register for the Launch Event Now: https://t.co/Po2u8a5XtU *T&C Apply#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/5yDuJlVO7X — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) March 18, 2024

Lava O2 Specifications and Features

Lava O2 is expected to offer better specifications compared to its predecessor, Lava O1, which was launched in 2023 with impressive features for its segment, such as a 6.56-inch 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, 13MP dual-camera, Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It also packed a fingerprint scanner and supported up to 7GB expandable RAM. The device was launched with Android 13 OS.

According to a report by Hindustan Times Tech, the Lava O2 will be launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that will offer a 90Hz refresh rate. The report said that the Amazon listing had mentioned that O2 would be launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The report mentioned that the device will have Android 13 OS, the same as the Lava O1. In terms of power, it will offer a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, similar to the Lava O1. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G To Launch Today With Sony IMX890 OIS Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

Performance-wise, the company reported will launch the Lava O2 with a Unisoc T616 processor, which will be an improvement over the previous T606 of O1. The report mentioned that the Lava O2 will be launched with a a better 50MP primary camera and offer two colour options - Majestic Purple and Green. The report did not mention the Lava O2 price in India. However, it may be launched under Rs 10,000 compared to the previous model Lava O1, which is available at Rs 6,999 on Amazon and the official website.

