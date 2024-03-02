PNN

New Delhi [India], March 2: TRESemme, the leading brand in haircare innovation, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with renowned Bollywood actress and style icon, Ananya Panday. With her youthful charm, trendsetting style, and impeccable beauty, Ananya Panday epitomizes the modern woman who embraces confidence and glamour in every aspect of her life.

Joining the ever-stylish Kiara Advani in the TRESemme family, Ananya Panday as the newest face of TRESemme, will bring her signature flair and salon-expertise to inspire millions of young women across India to explore and experiment with their hair. Ananya will share her favorite TRESemme salon-styling tips and tricks, encouraging women to unleash their inner confidence and their hair potential, to get the desired end look.

To kick off the partnership, TRESemme will be launching a series of TV & digital campaigns featuring Ananya Panday, showcasing the latest hair trends, styling tutorials, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Ananya's glamorous life. Fans can expect to see Ananya's effortless beauty and infectious enthusiasm come to life in these captivating campaigns, inspiring them to redefine their hair goals and embrace their unique style.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ananya Panday to the TRESemme family," said Harman Dhillon, Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing, at HUL" Ananya embodies the spirit of the modern woman who is bold, confident, and aspirational. We strongly believe she is the perfect fit for Brand Tresemme which has always helped women look and feel her best, every day, not just salon days. She will inspire our consumers to embrace their individuality and express themselves through their hair."

Commenting on her partnership with TRESemme, Ananya Panday said, "I am excited to join forces with TRESemme, a brand that celebrates self-expression and empowers women to master their own look and style. As someone who loves experimenting with hairstyles and exploring different looks, I can't wait to share my favorite TRESemme products and salon-inspired styling secrets with my fans."

TRESemme is available on Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Purplle & https://www.tresemme.in/

"For nearly 70 years, TRESemme has played a significant role in the realm of hair care and styling and has been a global favorite of aspirational, confident and stylish women. Tresemme aspires to become the most iconic, style first, salon-inspired brand by helping self-defined women get the power of professional products and mastery in their hands"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)