New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/Newswire): The worldwide lock-down that was imposed due to corona is now lifting day by day. People are going back to their old life or what has been left of it. But students are still waiting to go back to normal days without any interruption in their studies.

This is a difficult time for those who have passed X and XII board exams this year. After the circumstances arising due to the corona period, children are bound to be worried about their future. Keeping this situation in mind, the nation's leading digital platform, Troopel.com has launched "Career Khoj - A Career Guidance Series by Troopel".

Also Read | 20 Entrepreneurs You Must Follow in 2020.

In this webinar series, professionals of various career fields solve dilemmas and questions arising in the minds of the students. Notably, the participants are also offered exciting prizes on asking questions.

According to Iqbal Patel, the creative head of the channel, "'Career Khoj' is the first webinar session in itself, in which students are given proper career guidance and are given detailed information regarding various professions like Engineering, Medical, Finance, Mass Communication, PR, Fashion, Film & TV by experienced professionals of the respective field.

Also Read | Ultra-Black Fish Discovered by Scientists in Depths of Ocean, Pictures Show How the Deep-Sea Creatures Camouflage With Darkness and Swim at Ease.

The live sessions are started from July 9 and will continue up to August 14, 2020. The registration of these webinars is completely free of cost.

The 'Career Khoj' webinar provides an opportunity for students and helps them choose the subject or course of their choice. Students often find themselves confused or anxious to find the right career to follow after completing school or graduation.

'Career Khoj' can prove to be very important for such young people who do not have proper guidance for making the right choice of career.

For more information, you can visit:

https://sites.google.com/view/carrer-khoj-troopel-com/home

This story is provided by Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)