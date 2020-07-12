Entrepreneurship has demonstrated as challenging for majority of people and fruitful for a few. All things considered, it isn’t just about transforming a thought into a business. You need to consolidate creativity, structure, procedures and abilities to make a progress and achieve success.

These are testing times, with up close and personal occasions in emergency and with local organizations attempting to survive, entrepreneurs and industry pioneers are in a critical circumstance where they should adapt and make the most of it or bite the dust, upgrading their business structure and evolving to adapt the current conditions.

We managed to connect and talk with some of the finest entrepreneurs on earth which we are glad to present you in this special article:

1 Greg Lindberg

Greg Evan Lindberg was born in 1970, he is a billionaire American business executive and founder of Global Growth, a conglomerate specializing in information and financial services.

Unlike our current generation business gurus, Greg has a proven success with his multiple companies, while he is also a very concern individual about social causes. He has donated large sums of money to political causes, being the biggest donator to the Republican party in North Carolina.

In 2013 Lindberg claimed to maintain a net worth of $340 million. Following his increased activity in the insurance industry in 2014, Lindberg began spending significantly more money on his private life than he had previously done. He purchased homes in Idaho and the Florida Keys, as well as making the largest-ever purchase for a private home in Raleigh, North Carolina.[28] He also acquired a yacht and a private jet. In late 2017 a spokesperson stated that his net worth was $1.7 billion amount which had raised considerably in 2020.

2 Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is an internationally-renowned speaker on sales, leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship and finance. Cardone is being called The Entrepreneur for the 21st Century. Starting from modest beginnings, he is now the founder and owner of three multi-million dollar companies.

He has developed multiple sales programs that have affected hundreds of thousands of sales people, thousands of sales organizations, and billions of dollars in retail sales. His developments in sales, sales management, selling systems, sales and business production, sales performance, sales books, and sales programs encompass the basics of selling.

Cardone is one of thee few entrepreneurs that achieved a celebrity level fame while established his business and build credibility to his name and brand . Currently Cardone Capital, one of the main companies of Cardone related to Real Estate investments manages a Real Estate portfolio of 1.8 Billion.

3. Dan Bilzerian

Bilzerian was born on December 7, 1980 in Tampa, Florida, the son of corporate takeover specialist Paul Bilzerian and Terri Steffen. He is the brother of fellow poker player Adam Bilzerian.

Dan Bilzerian, the King Of Instagram, has a lifestyle as controversial as it is enticing. He’s a playboy and a professional poker player, he hangs out with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and DJ Steve Aoki and he constantly boasts about it to his 32 million+ Instagram followers. His Estimated Worth is 200 Million

Bilzerian founded IGNITE which has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD supported with a premium apparel line for an active lifestyle worth around 150 Million Dollars.

4. Ed Myllet

A charismatic businessman who has a huge fan following on social media in addition to his net worth, Ed Mylett is a true inspiration for the athletes, businesspersons, and almost every individual.

The person who dreamed of becoming the world’s top athlete is now a successful entrepreneur, businessperson, keynote speaker, and a business coach. Ed Mylett net-worth is currently around $400 million. Have a peek at his early life, career experiences and life lessons to see what made Ed Mylett net worth $400 million.

5. Kevin Zhang

Kevin Zhang is a serial eCommerce entrepreneur, investor, and educator. At age 23, Kevin achieved acclaim by successfully generating $20 Million in his first year of business despite starting with only $3K in his bank account. Kevin’s recently launched eCommerce Incubation Program provides thousands of individuals an opportunity to boot strap their own online brands with limited capital — several students have already become 6-figure and 7-figure producers.

6. Jordan Belfort

Is an American author, motivational speaker, and former stockbroker. Nicknamed “the Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort made millions in the 1990s through his investment company, Stratton Oakmont, one of the most dynamic and successful sales organizations in Wall Street history.

His memoir is the basis for the 2013 Martin Scorsese film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Currently, Belfort operates his own company, which provides sales training and markets Straight Line training programs aimed at building wealth and also does motivational speaking. Belfort claims to have straightened up his act.

7. Logan Paul

Logan Alexander Paul is an American YouTuber, internet personality, and actor. As well as posting on his own YouTube channel, he has run the Impaulsive podcast since November 2018, which currently has over 2.3 million followers.

As of July 2020, the channel has received over 22 million subscribers and near 5 billion views, ranking as the 54th subscribed in the United States, and placing him among the top 140 subscribed channels on the platform.

Over the past five years, he’s garnered a massive audience and has become one of the most recognized social media stars on the planet.

“I do believe I am and will be regarded as one of the best YouTubers to grace the platform,”

8. Roberto Palazuelos

Palazuelos has been known in Mexico since the late 1980s for his work in popular telenovelas such as Mi segunda madre and Simplemente María. His performance as Roger in the successful teen-oriented Muchachitas propelled him to fame. Dos mujeres, un camino, Amada enemiga, and Salomé are also among his best known works.

As a businessman, Roberto Palazuelos arrived to Tulum 30 years ago being a teenager. As an actor he opened his first hotel while everybody would see this as a mad decision.

‘’What was Tulum then? Nobody knew about it. I realized its potential and how wonderful its beaches are so I started to invest every penny I had as revenue from my first hotel to continue buying more land’’

Palazuelos it’s an environmental Lawyer, ex president of the Tulum Hotel Association and he describes him as it’s guardian. He is proud owner of the legendary Diamante K Hotel and various hotels under Ahau Collection Tulum.

9. David Xavier Sanchez “DAXSEN”

David Xavier Sanchez known worldwide as ‘’DAXSEN’’ is an global businessman and entrepreneur. He is mostly recognized in the Entertainment Business for his companies Daxsen Media Group and Daxsen Music Group.

David Xavier Sanchez (DAXSEN) is a latin american businessman, investor, music executive, producer, composer, author and artist. He is currently the Chairman of The Daxsen Corporation one of the most diverse business conglomerates within Entertainment (Music, Film, Shows), Corporate and Political Strategic Marketing/PR, Real Estate (Development, Renting and Flipping), Digital Investments, Media, Health, Technologies and more.

‘’DAXSEN’’ is responsible to the digital marketing success of Fortune 500 Companies , Forbes List Billionaires as well as celebrities and artists from projects involving public figures from Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez to Tiesto or Shaquille O’ Neal, alongisde a 10,000+ music releases and marketing projects involving countless music legends , celebrities and entrepreneurs.

10. Patrick Bet-David

From a humble beginning as a young immigrant escaping war-torn Iran with his parents, to founding his own company, Patrick has gained a first-hand understanding of what rags-to-riches means and how it is fueled by freedom and opportunity — the core tenants of the American Dream.

Patrick joined the U.S. military and served in the 101st Airborne before starting a business career in the financial services industry. After a tenure with a couple of traditional companies, he was inspired to launch PHP Agency Inc., an insurance sales, marketing and distribution company — and did so before he turned 30 turning it in one of the fatest growing companies for financial services

Bet- David owns the recognized Youtube channel Valuentainment which is focused on entrepreneurship where we had amazing guests as : Mark Cuban, Steve Wozniak, Robert Kiyosaki, Magic Johnson and many others.

11. Sara Blakely

Is an American businesswoman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is the founder of Spanx, an American intimate apparel company with pants and leggings, founded in Atlanta, Georgia currently it sells in 65 countries.

In 2012, Blakely was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100” annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She was listed as the 93rd most powerful woman in the world by Forbes with a 1 Billion net worth.

12. Brad Lea

Brad Lea is a leading authority on web-based training. Experienced and proven in sales and marketing, he is a seasoned professional with a strong base of sales management coming from 25 years in the Automotive Industry.

As the Founder and CEO of LightSpeed VT, Brad has revolutionized the online training world. He has set the gold standard for how training is delivered, tracked and reported on ensuring maximum performance, accountability, retention and results.

13. Evan Carmichael

Evan Carmichael believes in entrepreneurs. At 19, he built then sold a biotech software company. At 22, he was a venture capitalist helping to raise $500,000 to $15 million.

He now runs EvanCarmichael.com, a popular website for entrepreneurs. He breathes and bleeds entrepreneurship. He’s obsessed, aiming to help one billion entrepreneurs and change the world.

He has set two world records, uses a stand-up desk, rides a Vespa, raises funds for Kiva, wears five-toe shoes and created Entrepreneur trading cards. He speaks globally, but Toronto (#EntCity) is home. He loves being married, his son, salsa dancing, DJing, League of Legends and the Toronto Blue Jays.

14. Ivan Tapia

Iván Enrique Alejandro Tapia Valenzuela, originally from the city of Tijuana, Mexico is an international speaker in financial education and personal development, a master trainer in business training and high performance leadership.

He is an 8 year veteran in network marketing. He has personally developed independent marketing and sales organizations responsible for generating over $50 million dollars in annual sales and leading a team of 60,000 home-based entrepreneurs spanning over 20 countries.

Iván Tapia is involved in +30 companies related to business areas as real estate, restaurants, digital currencies, APPS, self starting companies, among others, performs the functions of shareholder, consultant, investor and / or owner.

‘’Even when it seems that I was walking towards a place without knowing or without hope, I never stopped . I never stopped knowing that I would do it, and following the correct steps would come. My thirst for freedom, my goals, my goals, and my reasons were always stronger.’’

15. Jorge Cueva “ Mr. Tempo”

From dishwasher to restaurateur, Jorge Cueva’s success is no accident. With dozens of restaurants, a catering company, and a handful of food trucks on his resume that totals over 28 years in the industry, you’d think he’d be slowing down soon, but he’s just getting started. Jorge today owns the concepts “King & Queen Cantina” and “Mr. Tempo Cantina” and has opened nearly 140 restaurants in his 20-year career in the United States.

‘’I am from Guadalajara, at 18 years old, I went to the United States, without papers, without language and because of my dad’s age he couldn’t get a job, so I was the one who started working … I never imagined working in a restaurant , it was not in my plans, it happened by accident and out of necessity “

Because of his successes, he will be spreading the love nationally and internationally. More restaurants are expected to open nationally and internationally such as Guadalajara, La Paz, Tijuana, Hawaii, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and in Universal Studios Hollywood.

16. Ash Atkinson

Ash Atkinson is a British born entrepreneur and investor now based in Palm Beach, FL. Ash provides the opportunity for high net worth individuals to invest in equestrian-related assets as an alternative investment strategy.

He also operates an exclusive high-end luxury concierge service that facilitates everything from Jet/Yacht Charter & Sales, Exotic Car Rentals, Villa Experiences & Events Management to A-List celebrities, sports stars and high worth individuals that want experiences that go far behind the norm. He is also a real estate investor that focuses on sourcing off-market distressed real estate opportunities.

17. Gustavo Salinas

Gustavo Salinas is an entrepreneur born in Quito, Ecuador, at his 29 years he has become one of the best roll model for people who wants to start their own business as well as a reference in network marketing achieving a celebrity status in Latin America.

Is the creator of an organization with more than 12.000 active customers in more than 18 countries all over the world. Considered by his followers as a marketing expert, at his short age this guy is an important investor in a technological firm, shareholder in some others companies and one of the best motivational speakers of Spanish language.

Gustavo is always encouraging people to develop themselves, giving tips on how to be an entrepreneur with amazing seminars about financial intelligence. Currently , he has already impacted more 1.000.000 individuals all over the world.

18. Matt Weiss

Matt Weiss AKA Matt Dubb is a well known DJ/ Music Producer in the Jewish/Israeli music scene. Lately his music has been crossing over and has been heard in some mainstream clubs and restaurants in the Miami scene. Matt’s passion for music is what keeps him in the studio producing hits but his day to day isn’t music.

Matt is the founder of Dubbs Holdings & Co founder of Supreme Capital which has built up quite a reputation in the finance world for funding businesses throughout the United States over the last few years.

19. Alejandro Agudelo

Alejandro was born in Cali, Colombia in March 1998. His parents came to South Florida exactly a year after to provide a better life for him. From 1999–2004 they moved all over the map in Broward County until finally getting situated in a suburb called Plantation in 2005.

Alejandro did not come from or inherit wealth as his father is a truck driver and mother is a director for a preschool. Between the ages of 6–10 he would sell his old toys to the other kids at his after school program and in high school he would sell candy, snacks, and drinks (soda/water) to all of his classmates.

Alejandro always had the entrepreneurial mindset without realizing it. During his last year in high school, his parents decided to pull him out due to bad influences, which resulted in Alejandro heavily pursuing entrepreneurship and business.

In 2016, for the first time in his life, Alejandro met like-minded individuals who specialized in MLM’s. He joined them for a couple of months until he started his Real Estate business in March 2017, and was able to fire his last boss in September 2018. Since starting his business, Alejandro has grossed over $1.28M in Real Estate, from Fix and Flips, Wholesaling, Commercial Real Estate, and Lease Options, and has trained hundreds of investors nationwide to create the same, and even better, results he has.

20. Jaime O. Sanchez

Jaime Sanchez is a real estate developer and entrepreneur. Having developed over $1Bn in real estate throughout Los Angeles, Jaime recently launched his latest development firm, Oakwood Development Group, which aims to develop housing in transit-oriented corridors.

Jaime also leads a six-figure business aimed at coaching investors and homeowners into launching their own development project through the creation of accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Given his reputation in the industry, Jaime plans to launch a YouTube channel and programmatic social media platform to educate novice real estate investors into a path towards real estate development.

