New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trucknetic has launched its trucking services in Delhi-NCR to provide all kinds of trucks and will deploy its full-stack trucking solutions in the region.

Founded in 2019, the startup provides an Uber-like service for trucks and is helping to streamline India's notoriously inefficient logistics industry by creating a unique marketplace connecting shippers and carriers for intra-city, inter-city, inter-state as well as packers and movers movements using AI-ML, analytics, and associated technologies.

The company provides a digital platform to bring transparency and efficiency to the Indian trucking sector, modernize operations across the supply chain and contribute to the government's Ease of Doing Business in India.

Commenting on the launch, Arham Partap Jain, Founder of Trucknetic said, "About 80,000 light and heavy goods vehicles enter and exit the city from its 9 entry points making Delhi one of the major transportation hubs in the country. We see a huge potential for organizing and streamlining these movements."

"We aim to make our platform simple and seamless for the users. Our app puts everything they need right at their fingertips so they can avail hassle-free transportation solutions," he added.

Trucknetic is following the atomic network model where it activates all kinds of truck booking for a specific region at once, and then replicate it to other regions, like how BluSmart has been able to do it for cabs. This model ensures that shippers have to download just one app for all kinds of truck bookings.

In the future, the startup aims to rapidly adopt Electric vehicles as a service (EV-aas) and reduce its carbon footprint which is aligned with PM Modi's promise to cut emissions to net zero by 2070.

The startup will reach close to 10 lakh downloads on its Trucknetic Shipper app and close to 5 lakh+ downloads on the Trucknetic Carrier app by September 2023. The startup currently has 10 lakh trucks in its network capturing about 1/10th of all the trucks in India.

