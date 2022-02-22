Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World's oldest barbershop amongst much British upper crust for almost over 2 centuries, Truefitt & Hill continues its illustrious legacy by bringing their luxury grooming services to the fashionable suburb of Powai in Mumbai. Truefitt & Hill has consistently redefined luxury grooming for men across centuries with their sheer precision to process and constant product innovations.

Truefitt & Hill announced their newest barbershop with the latest launch in Powai on Saturday February 19, 2022. The luxury barbershop was inaugurated by Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder & Managing Director, Hiranandani Group, Krishna Gupta, Director, Lloyds Group, and Prannay Dokkania, COO, Lloyds Luxuries. Also present were esteemed guests Capt. Pushpinder Singh - GM Air India & COO Air India Express along with Capt. Deepak Dutta - GM Training, Air India. The city of Mumbai has its own magic, and developed suburbs like Powai are a hotbed for HNIs and UHNIs residences and corporates. There was a dearth of exclusive male grooming options in Powai which made it a prime niche market to promote luxury grooming with a royal touch by Truefitt & Hill.

Truefitt & Hill has created a brand-new experience for men since they have arrived in India. In today's cautious times where safety and hygiene are important, Truefitt & Hill is known to adhere to all the protocols needed to maintain a safe and secure grooming experience. They provide a soothing experience with a quintessential regal touch, which is becoming an indispensable part of our modern lifestyle.

Keeping up with the brand's legacy, the ambience of the Powai barbershop is elegant, and of noble standards. The spacious and sprawling 1500 sq. ft. store has classy interiors, done up with warm ivory and mahogany wood, thus providing a relaxing environment to the brand's discerning patrons. Besides signature services like Royal Shave, Royal Haircut, Truefitt & Hill also offers privileged Membership in which patrons can avail complimentary benefits, special discounts across several well-known brands.

On speaking at the launch, Krishna Gupta, Director Lloyds Group shares, "It's another milestone moment for all of us to deliver yet another extension despite the conditions and environment we are in. It is indeed a progressive sign for our growing industry of luxury grooming market and how personal care and grooming has become an integral part of our modern living. The newest location of Powai is a perfect match for the luxe brand, as we can reach out to our patrons in this upmarket township of Mumbai. We at Truefitt & Hill make sure that each of our trusted clientele gets the best of our services and products. Every service from haircut to shave, each interaction is executed with great precision and with strict hygiene and safety precautions."

Truefitt & Hill along with Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. have successfully launched 26 exclusive state-of-the-art barbershops across 13-plus cities in India. Keeping up with high demand the brand is hopeful to explore new horizons and potential avenues for the grooming sector in the coming years.

"Heartiest congratulations to Truefitt & Hill for coming to Hiranandani Gardens (Powai). You have a great reputation for exclusive men's grooming, starting from London, and now spreading across the globe. With more than 26 barbershops in India, that itself speaks about the popularity of the brand in the country. I am happy that all the Powaiites can experience these world-renowned luxury grooming treatments closer to their homes," shared Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group.

Prannay Dokkania, COO, Lloyds Luxuries excitedly shares, "With more than 2 centuries of grooming experience and has served the best of the people, we are adding new milestones with the launch of our new location in Powai, Mumbai. In the last decade, we see a considerable change in male grooming, and men have become more conscious about what they wear and how they look. We are the market leaders in men's grooming products which are specially chosen to suit Indian men. We plan to reach 50 barbershops in the top 30 cities in India and its subcontinent by the end of 2025."

Besides the high-end luxury men's grooming services, Truefitt & Hill has a range of men's grooming products like shampoo, serum, aftershave balm, bath & shower gel, luxury shaving soap, shaving cream, brushes, and a lot more. The wide range of products has been curated to make one look dapper for a date or debonair for a meeting.

Having groomed the Monarchs of Great Britain through nine consecutive reigns, Truefitt & Hill continues the legacy of being the bastion of style. Playing a pivotal role in preparing Britain's gentry, we are the Royal Warrant holders to H.R.H. the Duke of Edinburgh.

For over two centuries, Truefitt & Hill, the world's best grooming Barbershop for men has been offering a wide range of services designed to groom gentlemen to perfection. With the barbershop now in India, we bring you our world-renowned personal grooming services along with our grooming range for men. Known as a purveyor of the finest quality of traditional English fragrances, shaving requisites, and men's grooming kit, the barbershop offers its exclusive clientele a new level of luxury service unrivaled anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit www.truefittandhill.in.

