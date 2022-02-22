Delhi, February 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that strong winds will prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern Rajasthan on February 22. Meanwhile, it is predicted that dust-raising winds blowing at around 25-35 kmph are very likely to prevail over West Rajasthan. However, the weather in the north Indian states has changed significantly due to the bright sunshine during the day for the past few days. The minimum temperature has also increased significantly.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Wet Spell very likely over Western Himalayan Region and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of Northwest India on 22nd & 23rd February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 20, 2022

IMD has forecasted rainfall in as many as 15 states and Union territories (UTs) under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and two western disturbances. As per the IMD, a wet spell and rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India are very likely on February 22. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura to witness Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall during next 24 hours and reduction thereafter.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh from February 22 to 24, with maximum activity on February 22 and 23. As per the latest trends, a yellow alert for rainfall and snowfall has been issued for Himachal Pradesh. Weather Forecast: Strong Surface Winds To Prevail Over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; Wet Spell Over Northeast India.

As per the IMD, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 4 days. The minimum temperature in Delhi will be 10 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature in the national capital will be 26 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature in Leh will be -10 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature will be 1 degree Celcius. Meanwhile, Mumbai will have a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celcius, and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celcius.

