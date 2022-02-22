Sony PS5 will be made available for pre-booking again today in India. This is the second time in 2022 the gaming console will be up for pre-order in the country. The last restock took place happened on January 18, 2022. The PS5 unit is high in demand since its launch. The console will be up for pre-order at 12 noon via Amazon India, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer, ShopatSC, GamesTheShop, Vijay Sales and other retail stores. To pre-order it, you can head over to the above-mentioned websites. Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Again Tomorrow at 12 Noon: Report.

It is important to note that you will need to create an account to book the console via ShopatSC to speed up the checkout process. Also, if you have already purchased the PS5 from the same ShopatSC account, you will not be able to book another one. As such, you can try other websites. Just like last month, PS5 will also be available via Amazon India's affiliate that will offer free delivery across India.

Both models of PS5 - the Standard Disc Edition and the Digital Edition will be reportedly available for pre-booking today online. The former is priced at Rs 49,900, whereas the latter costs Rs 39,990. Several reports have claimed that due to chip shortage, Sony will continue to sell limited units of PS5 in India. As such, expect the PS5 units to be sold out within minutes.

