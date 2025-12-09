Washington, DC [US], December 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will introduce a unified rulebook for artificial intelligence (AI) regulation across the United States.

The President noted that this order aimed to prevent fragmented, conflicting state-level approvals that could slow the country's technological dominance.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump said the US must maintain its lead in the global AI race and stressed the need for a single national regulatory framework. He warned that multiple state-level rules governing AI development and approvals could hinder innovation.

"There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in Al. We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won't last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS. THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY!" Trump stated.

The President added that he will issue a "ONE RULE Executive Order" this week, emphasizing the need for a streamlined system. "You can't expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!" he said.

This push for unified regulation comes shortly after the launch of the Genesis Mission in November, a major national initiative aimed at accelerating AI-powered scientific discovery and strengthening America's global technological leadership.

According to an official White House statement, the Genesis Mission is designed to usher in a new era of AI-accelerated innovation by building an integrated AI platform that leverages the world's largest collection of federal scientific datasets.

"The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets -- the world's largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments -- to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs," the statement noted.

The initiative will bring together the country's research and development ecosystem, including national laboratories, universities, private businesses, research infrastructure, data repositories, production plants and national security facilities.

With the announcement of a common rulebook for AI, Trump has signalled a major policy step to align regulation with the nation's accelerated AI innovation efforts. (ANI)

