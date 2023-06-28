NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 28: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, today announced a strategic association with the food ordering and delivery platform, Zomato. This association is in line with TVS Motor's commitment towards its green and sustainable mobility solutions. It further strengthens the company's electrification journey across diverse mobility segments and aligns with Zomato's efforts to enable the adoption of EVs through last-mile delivery partners. This collaboration aims to reshape the future of urban transportation by combining TVS Motor's cutting-edge electric scooter technology with Zomato's extensive network of delivery partners.

Also Read | Meta Mixed Reality (MR) Programme Launched: Tech Giant Announces USD 250,000 Fund for Indian Startups and Developers.

As part of this strategic partnership, TVS Motor will deploy over 10,000 TVS electric scooters over a course of two years, powered by its advanced electric powertrain and superior battery technology. These vehicles will contribute towards revolutionising last-mile delivery, enabling Zomato to further reduce carbon footprint. TVS Motor will also ensure that delivery partners onboarded on Zomato have access to charging stations within their radius and receive smooth digital integration to ensure ease of delivery.

Speaking on this association, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company, said, "With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs. TVS Motor is proud to partner in the mission for electrification of Zomato's delivery partners' vehicles. This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor's journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners."

Also Read | The Bear Season 2: Check Out the 8 SURPRISE Cameos From Jeremy Allen White’s Workplace Drama!.

Zomato's Chief Operations Officer, Rinshul Chandra, added that, "At Zomato, we are committed to 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030, and are the first food ordering and delivery platform to join Climate Group's EV100 campaign. We are now partnering with over 50 companies in the EV ecosystem with the intent of onboarding over 100,000 EV-based delivery partners on our platform within the next 2 years. This association with TVS Motor adds further momentum to our commitment, given their global repute in the sustainable mobility domain. We are excited to jointly facilitate greener last-mile deliveries by transitioning our delivery partners' vehicles to EVs."

TVS Motor Company marked its foray into the electric mobility segment in 2020; and since then has been receiving a heartening response from customers. With its commitment towards offering best-in-class on-road range in the electric two-wheeler segment, the company is grateful to its 1,00,000+ customers who choose to ride these scooters into a better and greener tomorrow together.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

Launched in 2010, Zomato's mission is better food for more people. Zomato is a restaurant search and discovery, and food ordering and delivery platform. It connects restaurant partners, delivery partners and customers, serving their multiple needs.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)