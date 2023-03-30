New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc): Praadis Education, as a digital education platform commenced its journey over Few years ago. Starting off by launching a student-centric app dubbed 'Praadis Education Learning App'' that has been catering to all of students' educational needs till date, it subsequently soon introduced the other app, 'Praadis Parent App' that focused on providing numerous benefits to parents. The biggest good news for the community being; These apps, Praadis Parent App and the Praadis Education Learning App, are both available for the price of just one.

Praadis Parent App: A Boon for Parents

Also Read | Two Military Helicopters Crash in Southwestern Kentucky During a Routine Training Mission, … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

The Praadis Parent App is an additional free app that parents can enjoy the benefits of, by paying just for Praadis Education Learning App, which is meant for students. The 'App' allows parents to routinely keep a check on their child's academic trajectory. Praadis Parent App provides a safe platform for parents to monitor their child's scholastic affairs, including the number of classes attended, syllabus covered, time spent in class, time spent on each subject, tests, performance results, post-test progress, and more. With the Praadis Parent App, parents are now able to relieve themselves of any guilt related to not being involved enough with the child's academic life, as the app puts a world of germane information about the child in their palms, enabling them to take informed decisions when comes to their child's education and career.

Praadis Education Learning App: A Comprehensive Learning Platform

Also Read | Australia: Parliament Approves Tough Antipollution Law.

The Praadis Education Learning App' is the cornerstone on which everything else is built, a comprehensive learning platform designed to provide quality education to students. Offering an array of features that facilitate learning for students according to their own pace, cognitive style and convenience. With this app, students can access a broad collection of learning materials, including simplified videos in a story-telling format, live classes, quizzes, tests, and more. The app covers all significant subjects and serves students from different grades under varied boards of the country.

Two Apps for the Price of One

Introduction of the two apps; Praadis Parent App and the Praadis Education Learning App, has garnered a lot of popularity, trust and credibility for Praadis Education, as it has provided double privileges for the price of just one. Praadis Education is determined to stand with parents in resolving any of the concerns they have, be it monitoring their child's academic progress or making standard education inexpensive for them. This unprecedented initiative has received positive feedback from users, and both apps have been endorsed as informative and useful by parents. With the two apps being a valuable addition to the education sector, Praadis Education sees itself successful in leveraging technology for the cause of benefitting both parents and students.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)