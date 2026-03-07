By Utkarsh Rathour

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Amit Mishra suggested that the Men in Blue should stick with their winning combination for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Amid speculation over whether India could play three spinners on the spin-friendly Ahmedabad pitch or include Kuldeep Yadav in place of Varun Chakaravarthy, Mishra emphasised consistency and confidence over experimentation.

Chakaravarthy, who is India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing marquee tournament. However, in the last two games, the mystery spinner had gone for runs.

In the second semi-final against England, Chakaravarthy conceded 64 runs and took one wicket. During the Super 8 clash against the West Indies, Varun conceded 40 runs.

"No, I don't think so. I feel that the same team should be played. Yes, the pitch was a bit like that, but the last semi-final pitch was slightly better for batting. Even though all the bowlers gave runs, scoring 500 runs in T20 is not easy, which shows the wicket was good for batting. If there is no help from the wicket for bowling, they can adjust their strategy slightly--like bowling slow, outside off stump, or creating opportunities to tempt the batsman--but major changes are not required," Mishra told ANI.

He further underlined the importance of team stability in high-pressure games. "In such a big match, making changes will be a bit difficult, and they shouldn't do it either because a winning combination is built. In a pressure game, if you play a new player, will he be able to cope with and handle the pressure? The team has already come out of a competitive situation, so their confidence has increased. I feel this team should play," Mishara added.

Mishra also shared insights on how World No. T20I batter Abhishek Sharma can improve his approach against spin, an area where he has struggled during the tournament.

Mishra acknowledged Sharma's earlier lack of confidence but highlighted his recent progress. "I had already said after three matches that he is not looking confident, but after the innings he played against Zimbabwe, his confidence increased. Even in the last match, he got out early, but he played good shots--there is no problem. Confidence is visible," Mishra said.

Addressing strategies for dealing with tricky spin bowling, Mishra suggested a measured approach. "If he is having trouble against some bowlers, like an off-spinner, I feel he should take a single and go to the other end because there are five more overs and other bowlers too, different bowlers who can bowl his type of ball," he explained.

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the summit clash, the former Indian cricketer highlighted the players who could be the X-factors for the Men in Blue.

"Sanju Samson has become the X-factor, you have seen. Apart from Samson, I feel Shivam Dube, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma could also be the X-factor during the final. I wish from the bottom of my heart that they perform in the final, Abhishek especially. Suryakumar is batting well; he will spend a little more time on the wicket, so I think they will also come through for the team," Mishra said. (ANI)

