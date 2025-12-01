PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 1: Sprite, India's leading lemon-lime sparkling beverage from The Coca-Cola Company, has announced a partnership with Lucknow Super Giants as the team's Official Beverage Partner for the next three years. The association represents a key milestone for the brand in one of its key markets, Uttar Pradesh, where Sprite enjoys high consumer affinity, supported by its regional bottling partners SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Moon Beverages Ltd. and will now further strengthen its presence through one of the most followed sporting platforms in the country - Indian Premier League (IPL).

This collaboration with one of India's most celebrated cricket franchises is poised to deepen Sprite's cultural relevance and strengthen its connect with Gen Z and cricket enthusiasts. Across cricket's most heated moments, Sprite has kept fans cool with its signature 'Thand Rakh' attitude. This association builds naturally on that legacy.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours India & Southwest Asia at The Coca-Cola Company, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Lucknow Super Giants to celebrate the unstoppable cricket passion that always electrifies our audience. This strategic association brings in Sprite's chilled and refreshing Thand Rakh proposition to the high-impact IPL platform, creating unique experiences. Our partnership with the Lucknow Super Giants also underlines Sprite's long-term focus on Uttar Pradesh, a priority growth market where we continue to invest in sustainability and year-round consumer engagement initiatives."

Vinay Chopra, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants, said, "At LSG, we partner with brands that share our drive to push boundaries and elevate the game for our fans. Sprite fits right in because this team is built on the same spirit, that is, staying cool under pressure. With this association, we are gearing up for a season packed with moments that inspire, add to the excitement in the stands, and stay with fans long after the final ball is bowled."

The partnership also reflects Coca-Cola's long-standing commitment to Uttar Pradesh through its bottling network SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Moon Beverages Ltd., which contributes significantly to local employment, manufacturing, logistics, and cold-chain infrastructure.

Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director, SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said, "At SLMG Beverages, our focus has always been on strengthening product availability and bringing great beverages to consumers across Uttar Pradesh. With a state as large and varied as UP, partnerships like this help us understand how engagement builds and consumer trends evolve. Sprite's association with the Lucknow Super Giants reflects that scale and connection."

Anant Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Moon Beverages Ltd., said, "We are proud to support a collaboration between two giants, LSG with its unbeatable spirit and Sprite with its unmistakable refreshment. For us, it's an opportunity to amplify this collaboration with our market expertise, strong distribution network and consumer understanding, while delivering in-stadium experiences that keep fans refreshed all season long."

This collaboration marks another step in deepening Sprite's hyperlocal presence in Uttar Pradesh, celebrating the state's powerful cricketing culture, engaging fans in a way that feels truly of and for UP and refreshing millions of supporters as they cheer for the home team.

