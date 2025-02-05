VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: UHAPO successfully organized the third edition of The Cancer Conclave 2025, a virtual gathering of leading oncologists, policymakers, researchers, NGOs, industry representatives, cancer survivors, and caregivers to discuss advancements, challenges, and the future of cancer care in India. The conclave served as a platform to assess current challenges, explore innovative treatment approaches, and advocate for systemic change to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

The event featured thought-provoking discussions on crucial topics, including Gaps in Cancer Care from Epidemiological Studies, Supporting Newly Diagnosed Cancer Patients: Advocacy's Role, Cutting-Edge Cancer Therapies, Palliative Support and End-of-Life Care, Improving Cancer Care Access Through Government Schemes, and Building Public-Private Partnerships for Cancer Advocacy.

"It was an honor to be a part of such an insightful panel today at The Cancer Conclave 2025, organized by UHAPO, a leading Cancer navigation and home care enterprise. In typical conferences, opportunities to engage with policymakers are rare. But when you do get the chance to interact with them and hear their perspectives, it truly shifts the way you view various issues," said Dr. Vijay Patil, Medical Oncologist, Mumbai.

Dr. Kumar Prabhash, another esteemed Medical Oncologist from Mumbai, highlighted the need for advocacy in cancer care, remarking, "Advocacy in cancer care is crucial--not just for raising awareness, but for driving systemic change. It empowers patients, supports research, and ensures that the voices of those affected by cancer are heard in shaping policy and treatment advancements."

Addressing the need for quality healthcare despite resource limitations, Dr. Akhil Kapoor, Professor & Medical Oncologist, Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi, noted, "Achieving high-quality, reproducible care in resource-limited settings while ensuring patient voices shape policy requires innovation, collaboration, and advocacy."

Highlighting the emotional and social challenges of cancer, Sangeeta Ravi Prakash, Cancer Caregiver, shared, "Dealing with cancer is a challenge like no other--one that impacts not only the body but also the emotions, relationships, and finances. It's crucial to explore all available options rather than resigning to the belief that there are none. Don't hesitate to seek help, even if faced with rejection."

Mr. Vivek Sharma, Founder, UHAPO Health Services, reiterated UHAPO's commitment to patient-centric care, stating, "None of us ever imagine that cancer will touch our lives or the lives of our loved ones, so we're never really prepared for it. We plan for things like our home, car, career, retirement, vacations, and education--but cancer isn't something we typically plan for, and that's completely understandable. In those moments, when faced with cancer, we need an unbiased partner to guide us through our physical, emotional, social, and financial challenges. That's exactly what UHAPO provides. UHAPO is a social impact organization, run by people affected by cancer, on the ground, for the people affected with cancer."

The conclave saw participation from leading experts across the country, including Dr. L. Swasticharan, Additional Deputy Director General of Health Services & Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India; Dr. Prashant Mathur, Director - ICMR NCDIR, Bangalore; Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Senior Medical Oncologist, Raipur; Ms. Rashi Kapoor, President, Sachin Sarcoma Society; Mr. Jose Peter, Founder - Arogya Finance; Dr. Shruti Kate, Medical Oncologist, Nashik; Dr. Sudha Chandrashekar, Advisor - Health System Transformation Platform; Dr. K. V. Ganpathy, PhD - Clinical Psychology, Volunteer Counselor, Dept of Palliative Medicine, Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, CEO -Jascap; Dr. Shamali Poojary, Assistant Professor, Palliative Medicine, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai; Ms. Sarada Lingaraju, Counselling Psychologist (Hospice & Palliative Care); Dr. Shrikant Atreya, Palliative Medicine Physician, Kolkata; Dr. Jerine Liankimi, Family Medicine, Baptist Christian Hospital, Tezpur, Assam; Dr. Akhil Kapoor, Medical Oncologist, Professor - Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi; Ms. Meena Ganesh, Founder - Portea, Bangalore; Dr. K. Madan Gopal, Senior Public Health Expert, National Health Systems Resource Center; Dr. Urvashi Prasad, Living with ALK + Lung Cancer, Public Health & Policy Specialist and Dr. Chitra Gupta, Head - Government Affairs & Policy Advocacy, GSK India.

Mr. Umeshnath Sharma, Co-founder of UHAPO, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the panelists, cancer patients, and everyone who attended or watched the conclave live for their participation and valuable contributions.

UHAPO continues to lead the way in cancer advocacy and patient-centric care by bringing together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to collaborate, innovate, and improve cancer outcomes in India. The discussions from this conclave will serve as a roadmap for future efforts to address gaps in cancer care, ensuring better access to treatment, support, and research advancements.

About UHAPO: In 2017, Vivek founded UHAPO, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting cancer patients and caregivers through their challenging journey. As a social impact organization, UHAPO works to improve the lives of cancer patients by advocating for better healthcare policies, providing patient support, and fostering collaborations among key stakeholders in the oncology ecosystem.

YouTube streaming link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBxIo8fvXe8&t=3060s

Website: https://www.uhapo.co.in/CancerConclave/

