Rakhi Sawant’s whirlwind connection with Pakistan has taken a surprising twist, as Pakistani Islamic cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi declared his desire to marry the Bollywood star during a podcast with Muneezay Moeen. The controversial figure praised Rakhi, referencing her recent Umrah pilgrimage and calling her a “respectable woman.” Mufti is known for his sandals, including the Qandeel Baloch controversy and an incident involving a slap from Hareem Shah. After Dodi Khan, Mufti is the second person in two weeks who revealed that he wants to marry Rakhi. Rakhi Sawant Ready to Say ‘Qubool Hai’ to Pakistani Actor-Producer Dodi Khan? Latter Asks ‘Baarat India Leke Aau Ya Dubai’ (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Receives Proposal From Mufti Abdul Qavi

He asked whether Rakhi had married following Hindu or Muslim traditions. He also mentioned Islamic scholars like Dr Zakir Naik, Professor Dr Hamidullah, and the late Dr. Ahmed Deedat, who called the Hindu holy book an 'inspired book.' Based on this, he suggested that Rakhi could be considered 'people of the book' in Islamic terms. He stated, “I am here and ready, but with one condition: I will ask my mother for permission first. If she permits me, then, because it is her command, you need to ask me before getting married.”

Mufti Abdul Qavi Wants to Marry Rakhi Sawant

It’s not just Mufti Abdul Qavi who’s eyeing Rakhi Sawant! Just last week, actor Dodi Khan made headlines by proposing to her, sparking a flurry of rumours and curiosity. Later Khan said that Rakhi is a good friend and he won't marry her. ‘Aap Meri Bohot Acchi Dost Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Fiance’ Dodi Khan Reveals Why He Won’t Be Marrying Actress Anymore, Promises To Make Her ‘Pakistan Ki Bahu’ (Watch Video).

Dodi Khan's Post

Rakhi, always at the heart of unexpected twists and turns, finds herself in yet another surprising situation. But as of now, the actress has stayed quiet on Mufti Abdul Qavi's bold comments.

