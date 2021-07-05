U&i launches new Prime range of products with great specifications and value for money

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): U&i, India's most progressive Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand, has launched its new product range under its sub brand U&i Prime. The new prime range of products is available exclusively online on uandiworld.com.

With Sonic 2, Buzz 1 and Shuffle 1, Shuffle 2 range of Wireless Speakers, TWS and neckband range respectively, U&i Prime is committed to using creative designs, high-quality reliable components with sleek exteriors.

The 250mAh battery in the Shuffle 1 neckband range supports 20 hours of Music time and connects with two devices simultaneously. Knowing the pulse of younger the generation that is constantly on the go, the range offers 3 hours playtime in only 10 minutes of charging as well as vibration for call alerts. Shuffle 2 neckband range has battery capacity of 180 mAh (18 Hours) and has a Transmission Range of 10M.

Styled with a rugged design and IPX5 water resistance, Sonic 2 speakers ensure one enjoys every minute dwelling in music for 8 hours with 10W output. The Range has an 1800 mAh battery capacity.

Enabling one to multitask with utmost freedom with the music they enjoy, the Buzz 1 - TWS range supports Bluetooth Version: 5.0 and has a power bank function, enabling it to charge a phone from it. With a battery capacity of 50 mAh the range has been designed with a stylish and compact detailing.

True to the value pricing, the base price of U&i Prime products starts from Rs. 799 and rises up to Rs. 1,499. U&i has also revealed a coupon code for each product on its social media handles for users to avail a one-time discount on the new range.

Speaking about the launch, Meet Vij, CEO, U&i, shares, "We are extremely excited to launch our Prime range of products exclusively on our online platform. The new products have best in class specifications, sound quality, strategically designed to maintain the value for money to our consumers. U&i had received an overwhelming response when we broke the clutter in the mobile accessories sector and we are confident that the Prime range will also create the same impact."

With the launch of Prime, U&i aims to scale up the ladder and become India's most famous lifestyle and portable electronics' brand, offering the best range of products in terms of quality, design as well as pricing.

