PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: In a remarkable initiative to strengthen cultural ties between India and Vietnam, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Vietnam has collaborated with the India Book of Records (IBR) to promote Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage through a series of programs showcasing talent and cultural exchange.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 Winners: Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi in Chemistry for Pioneering Porous Molecular Structures.

The India Book of Records, the official keeper of Indian records for more than two decades, publishes annual books, monthly magazines, and broadcasts weekly television shows aimed at promoting Indian talent both nationally and internationally. In collaboration with UNESCO-Vietnam, IBR has undertaken multiple projects to celebrate and share the rich cultural heritage of both nations on the global stage.

Earlier this year, IBR launched the book Nguoi Bao Ton Di San - The Guardian of Heritage on February 14, 2025, to honor the shared cultural legacy of India and Vietnam, with launches held in both countries. In addition, IBR announced a film project titled Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara, based on Indo-Vietnam culture, at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The film's shooting is currently underway in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with the second phase scheduled in Hanoi, Vietnam. The film is set to release on February 14, 2026.

Also Read | 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre Gets Nostalgic As She Returns to Her Village Near Indore After 25 Years, Shares Emotional Homecoming Video (Watch).

These initiatives aim to provide an international platform for Indian talent while celebrating cultural collaboration.

Furthering this mission, IBR organized a Vietnamese Cultural Dance Training Program from October 2-5, 2025, at its head office for young Indian talents. The event successfully brought together Indian participants and Vietnamese experts, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange.

This exclusive training was conducted by distinguished Vietnamese artists affiliated with UNESCO, under the expert guidance of Prof. Chu Bao Que, a revered figure in cultural arts and the brand ambassador of this project. The program was led by Dr. Nguyen Hoang Anh (Julia), Artist Chu Thi Hang, and Artist Nguyen Thu Trang, who selected 16 students aged 13 to 17 from various schools for personalized instruction in Vietnamese dance techniques and cultural nuances.

Ivy Roy Chowdhury, Sejal Garg, Ananya Singh, and Tanusha Chopra represented Modern Vidya Niketan, Sec 17, Faridabad. M. Sri Sanjana participated from Modern Vidya Niketan, Sec 88, Faridabad, while Saanvi Bindal represented Modern Vidya Niketan, Aravalli Hills. Rianshi Jalhotra attended from DPS Greater Faridabad, Sector 81, and Tejaswini Joshi from Vidya Mandir Public School, Faridabad. Rishika Kashyap represented Jiva Public School, Faridabad, and Rishit Koranga attended from Doon Bharati Public School, Faridabad. Mrityunjay Srivastava participated from Gauri Kala Mandal, while Ishika Chaudhary represented Hansraj Convent School, Faridabad. Tanvi Bankura attended from Geeta Public School, and Khushi Vaishnav from DC Model School, Faridabad. Aradhaya Ranawat participated from Mt. Abu Public School, New Delhi, and Radhika Goyal represented Kalka Public School, Faridabad.

The next activity in this cultural series will be jointly organized by UNESCO and IBR in Vietnam, where Indian dancers will have the opportunity to teach Indian dance culture while learning Vietnam's rich cultural dance heritage.

Nominations are now open for those wishing to join the upcoming Indo-Vietnam Cultural Dance Activity. Interested candidates can apply at: indiabookofrecords.in/unesco-ibrdancetraining

For more details, please contact: +91 88263 33382

Email: composition@indiabookofrecords.in

(Issued by: Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Editor-in-chief, India Book of Records)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)