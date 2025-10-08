Mumbai, October 8: Television actress Shubhangi Atre, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane as she revisited her hometown after 25 long years. The ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her emotional homecoming, which filled her with nostalgia and brought back fond memories of her childhood days. In the video, Shubhangi can be seen striking poses on a bridge and capturing glimpses of her road journey, farms, and a temple in her village. The clip also features the actress posing happily with her entire family.

Atre also added singer Anupam Roy’s soothing song ‘Lamhe Guzar Gaye’ as a background score for the music. Sharing the video, Shubhangi Atre wrote, “Time stood still here — a nostalgic return to my village after 25 years. #nostalgia #home.” Shubhangi Atre, who is widely known for playing Angoori Bhabi on the show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” hails from Indore. Shubhangi Atre Celebrates Her Grandmother’s 100th Birthday, Calls Her the Family’s True Pillar of Strength (View Pic).

Shubhangi Atre Gets Nostalgic As She Returns to Her Village After 25 Years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Atre (@shubhangiaofficial)

Back in January, the actress had visited her hometown, Indore, where she reconnected with her Kathak roots and met her guru after a long gap of 18 years. Speaking about the experience, she shared, “Sitting in the same practice hall where I once trained, performing a few moves, and hearing her words of encouragement brought back a flood of memories. The walls still display a picture of me from when we performed together. Meeting her reminded me of how important dance is to me. It has taught me resilience and how to adapt to life’s rhythm. Every movement has a story, and every story carries a lesson. Revisiting those lessons reignited a spark within me.” On the professional front, Shubhangi has appeared in popular shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Kasturi,” “Do Hanson Ka Jodaa,” “Chidiya Ghar,” and “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!”. She also ventured into production with her music release, “Kaahe Saiyaan.”

