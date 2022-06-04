New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/PNN): Unified Council, one of India's largest institutions of its kind, announced the commencement of the Registration for its Olympiads for classes 1-12 for the academic year 2022-23. Both national and international candidates can apply for the Unified Council Olympiads 2022-23 using the Online Registration Link available on the official website. Parents can register their child for Unified Council's single or multiple Olympiads at one go using the Online Registration Portal.

The council schedules all Olympiads on dates from October to January, conveniently spaced out for the candidates. In addition, every candidate of NSTSE and UIMO receives a FREE Success Series Book, covering memory techniques, practical learning, methodology, mnemonics, concentration techniques, etc.

Founded by Srinivas Kalluri, Unified Council, India's 1st ISO 9001:2015 certified organization in testing and assessment, works in the educational management space to bring a change in the students' academic mindset. It fosters the culture of focusing on fundamentals instead of only memorizing lessons. Unified Council conducts major Olympiads, including the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE), Unified Cyber Olympiad (UCO), Unified International English Olympiad (UIEO), and Unified International Mathematics Olympiad (UIMO). Unified Council's scientifically-designed Olympiads test a student's problem-solving skills, command over fundamentals, understanding of the concepts, and analytical abilities to give them an edge in the contemporary competitive education field.

In a statement, Unified Council's Founder and CEO, Srinivas Kalluri, has highlighted the utility of Unified Council's Olympiads for the students' academic growth. "In today's competitive world, school report cards are not enough to judge your child's academic potential and positioning at a national level. Unified Council's national and international-level Olympiads assist schools, teachers, students, and parents get an exact picture of the level of scholastic skills of the students in various subjects. They prepare students to endeavor for a better and deeper understanding of scientific knowledge, enhancing their reasoning, analytical, and problem-solving skills. As the Registration Process for the 2022-23 Session has started, we expect a higher level of student participation, overshadowing the previous years' numbers."

There has been a shift towards the fundamentals in the modern academic scenario. Once armed with the fundamentals, students can successfully compete in competitive exams while opting for higher studies. Unified Council's skill-based assessment tests provide information on individual students' strengths and weaknesses and help them enhance their skills in the course.

Moreover, these Olympiads aim to make our younger generation fundamentally more assertive and competitive. More than 11 million students from 30 countries have already taken the Olympiads to realize their hidden potential and improve their academic abilities. The institution is now expecting to make more students a part of its Fundamental Revolution with this year's Olympiads.

Unified Council has been honoured with the Times Excellence Award for the Best Olympiads by the Times of India. Unified Council is the winner of the Edu-Resources Star Rating Award by Education World. Unified Council is the winner of the Best Olympiads Award by Asian Education.

Visit www.unifiedcouncil.com for more details and registrations.

