Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: UniHealth Hospitals Limited(NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare provider with extensive operations across Africa--including hospitals, medical centres, consultancy, pharma distribution, and medical travel-- has announced the launch of its second healthcare facility in India: a 200-bedded state-of-the-art multi-specialty tertiary care hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, scheduled for commissioning at the start of the next calendar year.

The UMC Hospital, Nashik, is envisioned as a next-generation healthcare destination, equipped with advanced medical technology, cutting-edge infrastructure, and comprehensive speciality services, aimed at redefining healthcare access for North Maharashtra and surrounding regions.

This expansion marks another milestone in UniHealth's growth journey. The Group already operates its flagship tertiary care facility, UMC Victoria Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, and is preparing to commission its first Indian facility, the 52-bedded UMC Hospital, Navi Mumbai, in October 2025. Additionally, a 20-bedded UMC Health Center in Mwanza, Tanzania will be operational by the end of 2025. Together, these projects underline UniHealth's commitment to building an integrated healthcare ecosystem across India and Africa.

The upcoming Nashik hospital will bring together a wide spectrum of specialities and super-specialities to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the community. It will provide advanced diagnostic and radiology services, a modern rehabilitation center, and round-the-clock Accident & Emergency services.

Key features of UMC Hospital, Nashik include:

- State-of-the-art Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and a cardiac catheterization laboratory for interventional cardiology

- Four modular operating theatres, including a dedicated Robotic OT

- In-patient accommodation ranging from general wards to semi-private, private, and suite rooms, combining quality care with the dignity of choice

By blending advanced clinical expertise with patient-friendly infrastructure, UMC Hospital, Nashik, aims to set new benchmarks in affordable, accessible, and world-class healthcare delivery.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals, said, "The launch of our second Indian facility in Nashik marks a proud milestone in our journey. With 200 beds and a wide suite of specialities, this will be one of the most advanced hospitals in Maharashtra. Nashik is fast emerging as a healthcare hub, and our facility will not only serve the city but also benefit patients from across North Maharashtra and neighbouring states. We are bringing in cutting-edge technology, expert clinicians, and a patient-first culture to ensure healthcare that is both world-class and affordable. This expansion reflects our mission to transform access to quality healthcare across India and Africa. Alongside our operational facilities in Uganda and Tanzania, we are now set to commission three significant projects in FY 2025-26, our first facility in Navi Mumbai, our second in Nashik, and a new health center in Mwanza, Tanzania--strengthening UniHealth's position as a trusted healthcare partner across emerging markets."

