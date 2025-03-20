PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annapurna Devi unveiled the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025, conceptualized by maternal health advocate Dr. Mahima Bakshi, in the capital. The initiative aims to promote maternal mental health awareness and celebrate the journey of pregnancy and motherhood across India.

Dr. Mahima Bakshi, a leading expert in maternal and child health, has been spearheading the Birthing Naturally Queen movement since 2021, working towards better emotional and psychological support for expecting mothers. This year, the 5th edition of the calendar features pregnant women from Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Delhi, and Faridabad, who will serve as ambassadors for maternal health awareness.

The presence of the Hon'ble Minister at the launch underscores the importance of initiatives that focus on the well-being of expecting mothers. Dr. Mahima Bakshi, Founder - Birthing Naturally expressed her gratitude for this support and reiterated her commitment to ensuring that women receive the care and encouragement they deserve during pregnancy and postpartum.

Dr. Mahima, who has received multiple accolades for her work, has also authored two books--Birthing Naturally and Empowering You Beyond Birthing--and hosts The Mahima Bakshi Show, a podcast dedicated to women's and child health awareness.

With increasing awareness around maternal mental health, this initiative aims to spark conversations, encourage support systems, and bring greater attention to the holistic well-being of mothers in India.

