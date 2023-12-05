Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar at 2nd Digital India Dialogues (Photo- Rajeev Chandrasekhar/X)

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): In a step toward combatting the escalating threat of deepfake technology, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar held the 2nd Digital India Dialogues on Misinformation and Deepfakes with intermediaries.

The meeting aimed to review the progress made since the initial gathering on November 24 and reinforce the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and trust of #DigitalNagriks.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X, "Held the 2nd #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and #Deepfakes with intermediaries today, to review the progress made since the Nov 24 meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100% compliance will be issued in the next 2 days. A new amended #ITRules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and safety & trust of #DigitalNagriks is actively under consideration."

On November 24, Chandrasekhar emphasized the dangers posed by deepfake technology and announced the government's call for social media platforms to align their terms of use with the 12 areas prohibited on the Indian internet.

Deepfakes, manipulated videos that can sow discord and disruptions, were identified as a clear and present danger to a safe and trusted internet.

During the meeting with internet intermediaries, Chandrasekhar raised concerns about the disruptive nature of deepfakes, highlighting their potential to create divisions within communities and families.

Since October 2022, the government has been alerting platforms to the dangers of misinformation, with deepfakes being a crucial aspect of this threat.

"The intermediaries all agreed that current IT rules and the IT Act provide for adequate compliance requirements on their part to deal with deepfakes," Chandrasekhar stated.

Acknowledging the need for future regulations, the platforms agreed that the existing laws provide a foundation to tackle misinformation effectively.

Platforms were given a 7-day timeline to align and transform their terms of use with the 12 prohibited content areas outlined in rule 31B under the IT Act.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and the Government of India will nominate a rules officer to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the prohibited content areas.

This move underscores the government's commitment to combating the deepfake menace, reflecting the urgency to safeguard against the detrimental impacts of this evolving technology.

The forthcoming advisories and potential amendments to the IT Rules showcase a proactive approach to ensure a secure digital environment for Indian citizens. (ANI)

