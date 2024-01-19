ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], January 19: In a glittering spectacle at the 2023 International Fame Awards in Delhi, Universal Adviser (https://www.universaladviser.com) Migration Services emerged as the undisputed leader in Australian immigration consultancy, securing the coveted title of the Most Preferred Australian Immigration Consultant. This prestigious honor, presented by the esteemed Sonakshi Sinha, signifies the firm's exceptional standing in a fiercely contested arena, featuring more than 100 competing firms.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: SC Rejects Plea of 11 Convicts Seeking Extension of Time to Surrender, No Merit in Reasons Cited.

Sagar Mehndiratta, a visionary Director at the helm of the firm's success, graciously received the award on behalf of the entire team, acknowledging the collective effort that propelled Universal Adviser to this pinnacle of success.

A Dual Triumph: From Canada Excellence to India's No.1 for Australia PR

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs John Millman and Edward Winter, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Match?.

This accolade not only marks Universal Adviser Migration Services as the preferred choice for Australian immigration but also cements their position as the No.1 immigration consultant in India for Australia Permanent Residency (PR). Building on their earlier success in facilitating Canadian immigration, the firm's dual triumph showcases their versatility and deep understanding of global immigration dynamics.

Client-Centric Excellence and Transparent Processes

Universal Adviser Migration Services distinguishes itself through its client-centric approach and a meticulous understanding of the intricacies involved in immigration processes. The firm's success is deeply rooted in transparency, ensuring clients are well-informed and confident at every stage of their immigration journey. This dedication to personalized service has been a cornerstone of their ascent to the top.

A Vision for the Future

As Universal Adviser Migration Services basks in the glory of this momentous achievement, the firm envisions a future where they continue to lead the way in transforming dreams of Australian residency into reality. The International Fame Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a harbinger of the firm's enduring commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of immigration consultancy. Universal Adviser stands poised to shape the dreams of many more individuals aspiring to make Australia their new home.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)