New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Canberra has retained top global placing in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for reducing inequalities for the second year in a row, reflecting its commitment to driving equity and sustainable change.

The THE Impact Rankings is a globally unique system which rates how universities measure against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), creating impact towards achieving a better future. For the 2022 results, 1,406 universities from 94 countries/regions were ranked.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Making the Right 'Pitch' for Thrilling Contests.

This year, the University of Canberra also retained its overall ranking of 57th in the world.

"This ranking recognises the role the University of Canberra plays in driving equality and increasing access to education for our region, as well as the impact our research has globally," said Professor Paddy Nixon, the University of Canberra's Vice-Chancellor and President.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs MI IPL 2022 Match 44.

"The results are a testament to how the values of UC are embedded in our day-to-day work, and to how UC makes a clear and tangible impact on our community."

Professor Nixon said that education, positioned on a bedrock of policy and initiatives to drive equity, was the most effective weapon in reducing inequalities.

"When people think of Canberra, they think of a privileged and fairly homogenous city-so they are surprised to find out our diverse student population is made up of 28 per cent first in family to go to university, six per cent are international students from low-income countries, and 6.8 per cent of our students have said they live with disability," he said.

"Professionally, these results fill me with pride-as first in family to go to university myself, these results mean even more on a personal level."

Bringing their promise of reducing inequalities to life, UC recently announced the Vice-Chancellor's Social Champion Scholarship, aimed at financially challenged international students who want to make a positive difference in the community. This scholarship, valued at approximately Rs. One Crore, is open for applications now for Indian students who meet the criteria.

Professor Mick Cardew-Hall, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Enterprise, said that many factors contributed to the University retaining its top global ranking, including a strong research emphasis on social inequalities, non-discrimination policies and a demonstrated commitment to recruiting staff and students from under-represented groups.

The University also rose to 11th place in the Gender Equality category, up from last year's 17th, and tied for 12th place in the world for Quality Education.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)