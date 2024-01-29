ATK

New Delhi [India], January 29: In the pursuit of financial stability and growth, investing in Fixed Deposits (FDs) emerges as a secure and lucrative option. AU Small Finance Bank presents an opportunity to unlock your financial potential with Fixed Deposits that offer high-interest rates, ensuring your wealth grows steadily. Let's explore the features, benefits, and application process of AU Small Finance Bank's Fixed Deposits.

About AU Fixed Deposits

A Fixed Deposit serves as a secure and interest-bearing financial instrument, offering stability and guaranteed returns, irrespective of market fluctuations. AU Small Finance Bank's Fixed Deposits ensure your wealth is well-protected and can be customized to suit your financial goals.

Features of AU Fixed Deposit

AU Small Finance Bank's Fixed Deposit comes with a host of features to meet your financial needs:

* Lucrative Returns: Earn returns of up to 8.50 per cent* interest p.a., depending on the principal amount and tenure chosen.

* Different Payout Options: Opt for monthly, quarterly, or cumulative (at maturity) payout options based on your preferences and financial requirements.

* Ease of Application: Experience a hassle-free application process through AU 0101, 24x7 Video Banking, or by visiting a branch in person. The online application ensures convenience and efficiency.

* Banking at Your Convenience: Leverage the 24x7 Video Banking facility to execute Fixed Deposit-related service requests from the comfort of your home, eliminating the need to visit a branch.

* Flexible Tenure: Choose a duration ranging from seven days to 10 years, aligning with your investment horizon.

Benefits of AU Fixed Deposit

Investing in AU Fixed Deposits offers numerous benefits:

* Nomination Facility: Nominate a beneficiary to ensure a smooth transition of interest and earnings in the event of an unfortunate incident.

* Overdraft Facility: Access Overdraft facilities against your Fixed Deposit as and when needed, providing financial flexibility.

* Partial/Premature Withdrawal: Enjoy the flexibility of withdrawing funds in case of emergencies, ensuring liquidity when required.

* Low Investment Threshold: Initiate your investment journey with as little as Rs 1,000, making it accessible to a wide range of investors.

* DICGC Insurance: As a scheduled commercial bank, AU Small Finance Bank prioritizes the security of your deposits. Rest assured, your funds are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), offering coverage for deposits up to Rs5 lakhs. This ensures an added layer of protection and peace of mind for your hard-earned savings.

* Options: Choose between callable and non-callable (no premature withdrawal allowed) Fixed Deposits, offering flexibility in managing your investments.

Eligibility Criteria

AU Fixed Deposits are available for, Resident & Non-resident Indians, Hindu Undivided Families, Sole proprietorship firms, Partnership firms, Limited companies, and Trust accounts.

How to Apply for an AU Fixed Deposit

Choose the method that suits you best to start your Fixed Deposit journey with AU Small Finance Bank:

24x7 Video Banking: Initiate a Fixed Deposit through AU Small Finance Bank's Video Banking services with your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card.

AU 0101 App / NetBanking: Existing customers can seamlessly apply for a Fixed Deposit through the AU 0101 App or NetBanking.

Visit Nearest Branch: For a personalized touch, visit your nearest branch and book a Fixed Deposit in person.

AU Fixed Deposits provides you with a reliable avenue to nurture and expand your wealth. With competitive interest rates, flexible payout options, and a streamlined application process, AU Small Finance Bank ensures that your financial journey is both secure and rewarding. Choose the Fixed Deposit that suits your needs and embark on a path of financial prosperity with AU Small Finance Bank.

*For Resident Indian Senior Citizens on Fixed Deposits tenure of 18 Months. Terms and Conditions apply. Rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank.

